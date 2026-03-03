AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 Released At bse.ap.gov.in, Check Details Here

The Board of Secondary Education, Andhra Pradesh (BSEAP) has issued the admit cards for the AP SSC board examinations. Schools can download the AP SSC hall tickets from the official website at bse.ap.gov.in.

Schools are required to log in using their unique school code, password, the student’s name and date of birth to download the AP 10th Hall Ticket 2026. Regular students cannot download their admit cards on their own and must collect the printed hall ticket directly from their respective schools. However, private candidates will be able to download the AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026 online from the official website.

The AP SSC 2026 hall ticket includes essential information such as the candidate’s name, photograph, examination schedule, exam centre details, the student’s signature, and important instructions to be followed on the examination day.

Students appearing for the AP Class 10 examinations in 2026 must carry their SSC hall ticket to the exam centre on each day of the examination. Entry into the examination hall will not be permitted without a valid hall ticket, so candidates are advised to keep it safe and bring it without fail.

AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Directorate of Government Examinations, Andhra Pradesh at bse.ap.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the login option.

Step 3: Next, select the link to download the AP SSC Hall ticket.

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page. Enter the school code and password to log in.

Step 5: The AP SSC Hall tickets will appear on the screen.

Step 6: Check all the details carefully and download the document.

Step 7: Take a printout of the hall ticket and keep it safe for future use.

Direct Link to Download - AP SSC Hall Ticket 2026

AP SSC Examination 2026: Detailed Schedule

Here is the complete timetable for the AP SSC Examination 2026, presented in a clear and easy-to-read format:

Monday, 16 March 2026: First Language (Group-A)

Wednesday, 18 March 2026: Second Language

Friday, 20 March 2026: English

Monday, 23 March 2026: Mathematics

Wednesday, 25 March 2026: Physical Science

Saturday, 28 March 2026: Biological Science

Monday, 30 March 2026: Social Studies

Tuesday, 31 March 2026: First Language Paper-II (Composite Course) and OSSC Main Language Paper-I

Wednesday, 1 April 2026: OSSC Main Language Paper-II and SSC Vocational Course (Theory)

Students are advised to note the dates carefully and prepare their revision plan accordingly.

