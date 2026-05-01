GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026: Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 examinations are now on the edge of their seats as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, is expected to announce the results shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites at gsebeservice.com.

The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 26 and March 18, 2026, with lakhs of students participating. With the evaluation process nearing completion, the result announcement is anticipated soon.

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Where to Check GSEB Result 2026 Online

Students can check their Gujarat Board results through the official website at gseb.org. Additionally, scorecards may also be made available via SMS services, WhatsApp, and the DigiLocker app, offering multiple convenient options to access results quickly

How to Download GSEB Class 10 Marksheet

Step 1: Visit the official website at gsebeservice.com

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your seat number

Step 4: Now submit the details

Step 5: View and download the marksheet for future reference

How to Check GSEB SSC Result 2026 via SMS

Students without internet access can also receive their results through SMS:

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone

Step 2: Type: SSCSeatNumber

Step 3: Send the message to 56263

The result will be delivered directly to your phone

Details Available on GSEB Scorecard

The digital marksheet will include key academic details such as:

Seat number

Candidate’s name

Subjects and subject-wise marks

Grades for each subject

Total marks obtained

Qualifying status

Percentile rank and overall grade

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GSEB Result 2026 Expected Timeline

Based on previous trends, the Gujarat Board is likely to release results in phases. The HSC Science stream result is expected in the first week of May 2026, followed by the General stream in the second week. The SSC (Class 10) result is likely to be announced in the second or third week of May 2026.

These dates remain provisional, and students are advised to keep checking official updates for confirmation.

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