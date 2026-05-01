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HomeEducationGSEB SSC Result 2026: Gujarat Board Class 10 Scores Likely Anytime On gseb.org, Know How To Check

GSEB SSC Result 2026: Gujarat Board Class 10 Scores Likely Anytime On gseb.org, Know How To Check

GSEB SSC Result 2026 expected soon. Check Gujarat Board Class 10 result date, direct link at gseb.org and steps to download marksheet.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)

GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026: Students who appeared for the Gujarat Board Class 10 examinations are now on the edge of their seats as the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB), Gandhinagar, is expected to announce the results shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to access their scorecards through the official websites at gsebeservice.com. 

The Class 10 board exams were conducted between February 26 and March 18, 2026, with lakhs of students participating. With the evaluation process nearing completion, the result announcement is anticipated soon. 

ALSO READ: May 2026 School Holidays: Summer Break Relief As Schools To Stay Shut For Nearly Half The Month

Where to Check GSEB Result 2026 Online 

Students can check their Gujarat Board results through the official website at gseb.org. Additionally, scorecards may also be made available via SMS services, WhatsApp, and the DigiLocker app, offering multiple convenient options to access results quickly  

How to Download GSEB Class 10 Marksheet 

Step 1: Visit the official website at gsebeservice.com 

Step 2: Click on the relevant result link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your seat number 

Step 4: Now submit the details 

Step 5: View and download the marksheet for future reference 

How to Check GSEB SSC Result 2026 via SMS 

Students without internet access can also receive their results through SMS: 

Step 1: Open the messaging app on your mobile phone 

Step 2: Type: SSCSeatNumber 

Step 3: Send the message to 56263 

The result will be delivered directly to your phone 

Details Available on GSEB Scorecard 

The digital marksheet will include key academic details such as: 

  • Seat number 
  • Candidate’s name 
  • Subjects and subject-wise marks 
  • Grades for each subject 
  • Total marks obtained 
  • Qualifying status 
  • Percentile rank and overall grade 

ALSO  READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Check Release Date, How to Check Scorecards Online At results.cbse.nic.in

GSEB Result 2026 Expected Timeline 

Based on previous trends, the Gujarat Board is likely to release results in phases. The HSC Science stream result is expected in the first week of May 2026, followed by the General stream in the second week. The SSC (Class 10) result is likely to be announced in the second or third week of May 2026. 

These dates remain provisional, and students are advised to keep checking official updates for confirmation. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 May 2026 01:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News GSEB SSC Result 2026 Gujarat Board Class 10 Result 2026 Gujarat Board 10th Result 2026 GSEB SSC 10th Result 2026 Gujarat Board Result 2026
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