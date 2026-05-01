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HomeEducationMay 2026 School Holidays: Summer Break Relief As Schools To Stay Shut For Nearly Half The Month

May 2026 School Holidays: Summer Break Relief As Schools To Stay Shut For Nearly Half The Month

May 2026 school holidays list out. Check summer vacation dates, state-wise schedule, key holidays and heatwave updates across India.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 May 2026 12:03 PM (IST)

School Holidays In May 2026: As May begins, students and parents across India are closely tracking the holiday calendar, especially with summer vacations approaching. With rising temperatures and the looming threat of heatwaves despite occasional storms and rain in some regions, many states have already started preparing for extended school closures. 

Authorities in several states have either announced or are planning early summer vacations to protect students from extreme heat. This year, May is set to bring a significant number of school holidays, thanks to a combination of festivals, weekends, and seasonal breaks. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Check Release Date, How to Check Scorecards Online At results.cbse.nic.in

May 2026 School Holidays: Key Dates 

Apart from regular Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, May will see multiple holidays: 

  • May 1: Labour Day and Buddha Purnima (schools closed nationwide) 
  • May 27: Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid) 
  • Sundays: May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31 

State-wise Summer Vacation Schedule 

Different states have released their holiday calendars based on local weather conditions: 

Delhi-NCR: With temperatures expected to cross 44°C and intermittent yellow alerts, schools are scheduled to remain closed from May 11 to June 30. Dates may be advanced if heatwave conditions worsen. 

Uttar Pradesh: Schools have shifted to morning sessions due to rising heat. Summer vacations usually begin around May 20 and continue until the last week of June. 

Bihar: As per the education department calendar, schools will remain closed from June 1 to June 20. However, relief may begin in the last week of May due to extreme heat. 

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh: Haryana typically observes holidays throughout June, while Madhya Pradesh is likely to have vacations from May 1 to June 15. 

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Odisha: The state announced early summer vacations starting April 27 to protect students from severe heatwave conditions. 

Rajasthan: Facing intense heat, schools are expected to remain closed from May 17 to June 20, 2026. 

With temperatures rising across the country, students can expect an extended break in May, offering much-needed relief from the scorching summer conditions. 

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Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 May 2026 12:03 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Summer Vacation School Holidays School Holidays 2026 May 2026 School Holiday List May 2026 School Holidays School Holidays In May 2026 Summer Vacations 2026
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