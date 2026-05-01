May 2026 School Holidays: Summer Break Relief As Schools To Stay Shut For Nearly Half The Month

School Holidays In May 2026: As May begins, students and parents across India are closely tracking the holiday calendar, especially with summer vacations approaching. With rising temperatures and the looming threat of heatwaves despite occasional storms and rain in some regions, many states have already started preparing for extended school closures.

Authorities in several states have either announced or are planning early summer vacations to protect students from extreme heat. This year, May is set to bring a significant number of school holidays, thanks to a combination of festivals, weekends, and seasonal breaks.

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May 2026 School Holidays: Key Dates

Apart from regular Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays, May will see multiple holidays:

May 1: Labour Day and Buddha Purnima (schools closed nationwide)

May 27: Eid-ul-Adha (Bakrid)

Sundays: May 3, 10, 17, 24, and 31

State-wise Summer Vacation Schedule

Different states have released their holiday calendars based on local weather conditions:

Delhi-NCR: With temperatures expected to cross 44°C and intermittent yellow alerts, schools are scheduled to remain closed from May 11 to June 30. Dates may be advanced if heatwave conditions worsen.

Uttar Pradesh: Schools have shifted to morning sessions due to rising heat. Summer vacations usually begin around May 20 and continue until the last week of June.

Bihar: As per the education department calendar, schools will remain closed from June 1 to June 20. However, relief may begin in the last week of May due to extreme heat.

Haryana and Madhya Pradesh: Haryana typically observes holidays throughout June, while Madhya Pradesh is likely to have vacations from May 1 to June 15.

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Odisha: The state announced early summer vacations starting April 27 to protect students from severe heatwave conditions.

Rajasthan: Facing intense heat, schools are expected to remain closed from May 17 to June 20, 2026.

With temperatures rising across the country, students can expect an extended break in May, offering much-needed relief from the scorching summer conditions.

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