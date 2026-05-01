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HomeEducationCBSE 12th Result 2026: Check Release Date, How to Check Scorecards Online At results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE 12th Result 2026: Check Release Date, How to Check Scorecards Online At results.cbse.nic.in

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected soon. Check release date, direct link at results.cbse.nic.in, steps to download marksheet and latest updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 May 2026 08:49 AM (IST)

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Students across India are eagerly waiting for the announcement of the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026, but the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has not yet confirmed the official date and time. This year, more than 18 lakh candidates appeared for the Class 12 board examinations and are closely tracking every update related to the result declaration. 

Once released, the results will be available on the official CBSE portals, including cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in. Students will be able to access their marksheets online by entering essential credentials such as roll number, school number, and admit card ID. 

Reports indicate that the results are unlikely to be declared immediately. Instead, the board is expected to announce them around the third week of May 2026. This comes amid ongoing speculation suggesting an earlier release timeline, which has not been confirmed by officials. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Today? Check Date, Time, & Latest Updates Here

How To Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for Class 12 Result 2026 

Step 3: Enter roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth 

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result 

Step 5: Download and keep a printout for future reference 

CBSE Result 2026: Rechecking, Verification & Re-evaluation Process 

In case students notice any discrepancies in their marks, CBSE will provide options for: 

  • Verification of marks 
  • Rechecking of answer sheets 
  • Re-evaluation 

Detailed instructions and timelines for these processes will be issued by the board after the results are declared. 

CBSE Clarifies OSM System, Denies Glitch Reports 

Addressing rumours surrounding technical issues, CBSE has firmly denied claims of glitches in its On-Screen Marking (OSM) system. Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj stated that the evaluation process is proceeding “perfectly” and remains on track. 

Students have also been cautioned against believing unverified reports about an April result announcement. As per official indications, the results are expected only after all evaluation procedures are completed, likely in the third week of May 2026. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Dismisses OSM Glitch Claims, Class 12 Results Likely in Third Week of May

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: Grace Marks Policy Explained 

CBSE follows a moderation policy to ensure fairness in evaluation. Grace marks may be awarded not only to students who narrowly miss passing but also in situations where a question paper is considered unusually difficult. 

This system helps maintain parity and has been implemented in selected subjects in previous years as part of the board’s evaluation standards. 

Students are advised to regularly check official updates for confirmed details regarding the result date, direct link, pass percentage, topper list, and marksheet download process.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 May 2026 08:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026
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