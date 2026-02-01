Education Budget 2026: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 presented the Union Budget 2026–27, placing strong emphasis on expanding education infrastructure, improving access for women, and strengthening skill-based and digital learning across the country. The Education Budget 2026 includes a series of wide-ranging announcements, from the creation of university townships near industrial corridors to the rollout of digital content labs in thousands of schools.

One of the most significant proposals is the plan to establish five university townships in areas close to major industrial and logistics hubs. These academic clusters are expected to house universities, colleges, research institutions, skill centres and residential facilities, creating integrated education ecosystems aligned with economic growth zones.

University Townships and Design Education Expansion

As part of efforts to strengthen higher education infrastructure, the Central Government announced the creation of five university townships near major industrial and logistics corridors. These hubs are expected to improve access to quality higher education while supporting regional development.

In addition, a new design institute will be set up in the eastern region of India to promote design education and innovation. The government also announced plans to establish a National Institute of Design to support design education and development, particularly in eastern India.

Girls’ Hostels and Support for STEM Education

To improve access to higher education for women, especially in science and technology fields, the Budget proposes setting up at least one girls’ hostel in every district. These hostels will focus on higher education STEM institutions, where long study hours and laboratory work often pose challenges for female students.

The move is expected to encourage greater participation of women in technical and research-based disciplines by improving safety, accommodation and accessibility.

New India Institutes of Ayurveda

The Budget also focuses on strengthening healthcare education. The Central Government has proposed setting up three new India Institutes of Ayurveda to promote traditional medicine education and research.

Alongside this, the government plans to introduce 10 new allied health disciplines, including optometry, anaesthesia, applied psychology, and behavioural health. The objective is to train nearly one lakh of Allied Health Professionals over the next five years, addressing workforce gaps in the healthcare sector.

Focus on Astronomy and Astrophysics Education

To promote astronomy and astrophysics through advanced learning facilities, the government plans to set up or upgrade four major telescope infrastructure facilities. These include the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and the Cosmos-to-Planet TV programme. The initiative aims to provide immersive learning experiences and strengthen research capabilities in space sciences.

'Establish e-content labs'

The Budget proposes support for the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies, Mumbai, to 'Establish e-content labs' across more than 15,000 secondary schools. These labs are intended to boost digital learning, creative skills and technology-enabled classrooms nationwide, benefiting students and teachers alike

Skill Training for Tourism Sector

In a move to strengthen tourism-related skills, the government announced a pilot programme to train 10,000 tourist guides at 20 iconic sites. The 12-week training courses will be conducted in collaboration with Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), focusing on professional skills and visitor experience.

