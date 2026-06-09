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HomeEducationSchools In Telangana To Reopen On This Date After Summer Vacation, Check Revised Schedule Here

Schools In Telangana To Reopen On This Date After Summer Vacation, Check Revised Schedule Here

Telangana schools reopening date revised! Summer vacation extended, new schedule OUT. Check official reopening date, notice, and updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 09:15 AM (IST)

The Telangana School Education Department has revised the reopening schedule for schools across the state, extending the summer vacation by three more days. According to an official notification issued on Sunday, all government and private schools in Telangana will now reopen on June 15 instead of the previously announced date of June 12. 

The decision comes after the state government received several requests from stakeholders seeking a review of the original reopening schedule. In an official order, Director of School Education E Naveen Nicolas stated that multiple representations had been submitted urging the department to reconsider the reopening date. 

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Telangana Government Revises School Reopening Schedule 

As per the academic calendar for the 2026-27 academic session, schools functioning under the School Education Department were initially scheduled to resume classes on June 12 following the summer vacation. 

However, after reviewing concerns raised by various groups, the department decided to defer the reopening by a few days. The revised schedule will apply to both government-run and private educational institutions across Telangana. 

The latest order provides additional relief to students and parents before the commencement of the new academic year. 

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Officials Directed to Inform Schools Across the State 

The School Education Department has instructed all concerned authorities to ensure smooth implementation of the revised schedule. The directive has been communicated to heads of departments, Regional Joint Directors of School Education in Hyderabad and Warangal, as well as District Educational Officers across Telangana. 

Officials have been asked to take the necessary steps and ensure that every school under their jurisdiction is informed about the updated reopening date.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 09:15 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Telangana Schools Summer Vacation Telangana Schools Reopening Date Revised Telangana Summer Vacation Extended Summer Vacation Extended
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