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HomeEducationJobsSBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 7,150 Posts, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15 | Check Details Here

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: 7,150 Posts, Registration Deadline Extended Till June 15 | Check Details Here

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 deadline extended. Apply for 7,150 vacancies by June 15. Check eligibility, age limit, selection process and more.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 09:49 AM (IST)

SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026: The State Bank of India (SBI) has officially extended the last date for applications under its Apprentice Recruitment 2026 drive. This extension offers a fresh opportunity for candidates who were unable to complete their registration earlier. 

As per the updated notification, eligible applicants can now submit their forms through the official SBI portal until June 15, 2026. 

ALSO READ: Schools In Telangana To Reopen On This Date After Summer Vacation, Check Revised Schedule Here

Massive Recruitment Drive for 7,150 Apprentice Posts 

SBI aims to fill a total of 7,150 apprentice vacancies across different states and Union Territories in India. This large-scale hiring initiative is expected to attract thousands of graduates looking to begin their careers in the banking sector. 

The apprentice programme is designed to provide hands-on exposure to banking operations, customer handling, and day-to-day branch activities. 

Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit and Key Conditions 

Candidates applying for the SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 must hold a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university or equivalent qualification. 

The prescribed age limit for applicants is 20 to 28 years as of April 1, 2026. This means candidates must have been born between April 2, 1998, and April 1, 2006 (inclusive). 

Relaxation in the upper age limit is applicable for reserved categories such as SC, ST, OBC, and PwBD candidates as per Government of India rules. 

Selection Process Includes Written Exam and Language Test 

The selection process will consist of two stages: an online written examination followed by a local language proficiency test. 

The written exam will evaluate candidates on key areas including General and Financial Awareness, English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability, and Computer Aptitude. 

Candidates who have studied the local language in Class 10 or Class 12 may be exempted from the language test after document verification. 

ALSO READ: UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon; Expected Date, How To Check And Other Details Here

Stipend, Training Period and Important Terms 

Selected candidates will undergo apprenticeship training for a fixed duration under SBI guidelines. During this period, they will receive a monthly stipend. 

However, apprentices will not be entitled to benefits such as Dearness Allowance (DA), House Rent Allowance (HRA), provident fund, pension, or medical facilities available to regular SBI employees. 

It is important to note that completion of the apprenticeship does not guarantee permanent employment with SBI. The programme is strictly aimed at providing practical banking exposure and skill development. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 09:49 AM (IST)
Tags :
Bank Jobs SBI Jobs Sbi Vacancies SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 Deadline Extended SBI Apprentice Recruitment 2026 For 7150 Vacancies SBI Vacancies 2026
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