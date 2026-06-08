Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UKSSSC opened applications for 90 Assistant Agriculture Officer vacancies.

Apply online by June 21; written exam tentatively July 26.

Eligibility requires agriculture qualifications; selection through written test.

The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission has opened applications for Assistant Agriculture Officer recruitment 2026, with 90 vacancies across the state's Agriculture and Animal Husbandry departments. Candidates can apply online through the UKSSSC official website until June 21.

What Posts Are On Offer

The recruitment covers three categories: Assistant Agriculture Officer Class-1, Assistant Agriculture Officer Class-3 and Fodder Assistant. The bulk of the 90 vacancies are in the Class-3 category. All applicants must hold the required educational qualification in Agriculture. Post-wise eligibility, age limits and other conditions are detailed in the official notification.

What Does An AAO Do?

An Assistant Agriculture Officer works at the field level, providing technical guidance to farmers, monitoring crop conditions and helping implement government agricultural schemes. The role involves direct engagement with farming communities across rural areas of the state.

Key Dates To Note

The application window opened on June 1 and closes on June 21, 2026. Candidates who need to correct errors in their submitted forms will have a three-day window for that, from June 24 to June 26. The written examination is tentatively scheduled for July 26, 2026.

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About UKSSSC



UKSSSC is the state body that conducts recruitment for Group C and equivalent posts across Uttarakhand's government departments.

How The Selection Works

Selection will be a two-stage process. The written test, which will be objective in nature, comes first. Those who clear it will be called for document verification. There is no interview round mentioned in the notification.

UKSSSC is the state body responsible for Group C and equivalent recruitment in Uttarakhand. Agriculture remains one of the key employment sectors in the hill state, and government posts in the department draw steady applicant interest each cycle.

Candidates are advised to go through the full official notification before filling out the form to ensure they meet all eligibility conditions.

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