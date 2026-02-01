Budget 2026–27: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday wrapped up her Union Budget 2026–27 presentation in the Lok Sabha after a one-and-a-half-hour-long speech that outlined the government’s vision for economic expansion, higher investment and fiscal stability. Among the key infrastructure announcements was an ambitious push to modernise passenger transport through the introduction of seven new high-speed rail corridors across the country.

The proposal marks a major step towards faster, cleaner and more efficient inter-city travel, aimed at linking important economic, industrial and cultural centres.

Seven High-Speed Rail Routes Announced

While presenting the Budget, Sitharaman announced plans for seven high-speed rail corridors that will significantly cut travel time between major cities. The proposed routes include Mumbai–Pune, Pune–Hyderabad, Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai, Chennai–Bengaluru, Delhi–Varanasi, and Varanasi–Siliguri.

“These corridors will connect India’s financial hubs, technology centres, manufacturing clusters, and emerging cities through faster, cleaner mobility,” Sitharaman said, underlining the government’s emphasis on environmentally sustainable transport solutions.

The corridors are expected to reduce congestion on existing routes, lower carbon emissions, and support balanced regional development by improving access between established metros and emerging urban centres.

Focus on Clean Mobility and Regional Growth

According to the government, the high-speed rail projects are designed not only to improve passenger convenience but also to support long-term economic growth. By connecting technology hubs, industrial clusters and culturally significant cities, the corridors are expected to encourage business activity, tourism and employment generation along the routes.

The announcement reflects a broader policy focus on strengthening infrastructure while aligning it with sustainability goals. Faster rail connectivity is also expected to ease pressure on road and air transport, offering a reliable and eco-friendly alternative for long-distance travel.

Infrastructure Push Extends Beyond Passenger Rail

Beyond passenger mobility, the Budget also placed strong emphasis on freight movement and logistics efficiency. Sitharaman announced plans for a new dedicated East–West freight corridor linking Dankuni in eastern India with Surat in the west. The government also aims to operationalise 22 new national waterways over the next five years to promote multimodal transport and bring down logistics costs.

“These initiatives will strengthen freight movement and support sustainable cargo transportation,” she said.

In addition, the Budget proposes faster asset monetisation through Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) and the development of additional freight corridors to streamline goods movement across regions.

The infrastructure push also extends to tourism, with proposals for eco-tourism and nature-based travel projects. Sustainable trekking routes are planned in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, as well as the Araku and Pudigai Valleys. Wildlife-focused tourism initiatives, including turtle-watching trails in Odisha, Karnataka and Kerala, and bird-watching paths near Pulicat Lake, were also announced.