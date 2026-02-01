Budget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces 5 New University Townships Near Key Industrial Corridors

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeBusinessBudgetBudget 2026: FM Sitharaman Announces 5 New University Townships Near Key Industrial Corridors

Budget 2026: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces five new university townships near industrial corridors, along with girls’ hostels and major upgrades in astronomy research facilities.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 Feb 2026 12:27 PM (IST)

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1 unveiled key announcements for the education sector while presenting the Union Budget 2026–27 in Parliament. Among the major highlights was the proposal to develop five new university townships near major industrial and logistics corridors across the country, aimed at strengthening higher education and skill development in strategically important regions. 

The initiative is expected to create integrated academic ecosystems that combine education, research, skill training and residential facilities, while also supporting states located along key economic routes. 

Five University Townships Near Growth Corridors 

As part of the announcement, the finance minister said, "Our government will support states through challenge group in creating five University townships in the vicinity of major industrial and logistics corridors," underlining the Centre’s plan to work closely with states to develop these large academic clusters. 

The proposed university townships will host multiple colleges, universities, research institutions, and skill centres. Residential complexes are also planned within these townships to provide accommodation for students, faculty and researchers, ensuring a fully integrated campus environment. 

By placing these townships close to industrial and logistics corridors, the government aims to improve access to education while aligning academic output with industry needs. 

Focus on STEM Education and Support for Women Students 

The Budget also placed special emphasis on higher education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Acknowledging the challenges faced by women students in STEM institutions where extended study hours and laboratory work are common the government announced support measures through viability gap funding and capital assistance. 

To further strengthen safety and access, one girls’ hostel will be established in every district, a move expected to significantly improve participation of women in higher education, especially in technical and research-focused disciplines. 

Boost to Astronomy and Astrophysics Infrastructure 

In addition to university townships, the Budget outlined plans to promote astronomy and astrophysics research in India. Four major telescope and planetarium infrastructure facilities will be established or upgraded. These include the National Large Solar Telescope, the National Large Optical Infrared Telescope, the Himalayan Chandra Telescope, and the Cosmos-2 Planetarium. 

These upgrades are expected to enhance India’s research capabilities in space sciences and provide advanced facilities for students and scientists. 

What Are University Townships?

University townships are envisioned as large academic zones that bring together education, research, skill development and housing within a single ecosystem. By clustering institutions and facilities, the model aims to encourage collaboration, improve learning outcomes and support innovation. 

With these announcements, the Union Budget 2026–27 signals a push towards expanding higher education infrastructure while linking it more closely with economic and industrial growth. 

 

 

Published at : 01 Feb 2026 11:46 AM (IST)
