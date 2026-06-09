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HomeEducationUPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon; Expected Date, How To Check And Other Details Here

UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon; Expected Date, How To Check And Other Details Here

UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 is expected in June. Check expected date, past trends, result PDF details and direct link to download.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Jun 2026 08:55 AM (IST)

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to declare the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Result 2026 in the coming days. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 24 for a total of 933 vacancies across various civil services. Nearly 5.49 lakh aspirants took the examination at centres across the country and are now awaiting the outcome. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Student In Saudi Arabia Moves Supreme Court Over Non-Declaration of Private Candidates’ Results

UPSC Prelims Result Date: What Past Trends Suggest 

A review of previous years indicates that UPSC generally announces the Civil Services Preliminary Examination results within two to three weeks of conducting the exam. In recent years, the commission has maintained a relatively consistent timeline for publishing results. 

In 2025, the Prelims result was declared 17 days after the examination, while candidates in 2024 and 2023 received their results within 15 days. The longest gap recorded in the last five examination cycles was 19 days in 2021. 

2025 

  • Exam Date: May 25, 2025 
  • Result Date: June 11, 2025 
  • Gap: 17 days 

2024 

  • Exam Date: June 16, 2024 
  • Result Date: July 1, 2024 
  • Gap: 15 days  

2023 

  • Exam Date: May 28, 2023 
  • Result Date: June 12, 2023 
  • Gap: 15 days 

2022 

  • Exam Date: June 5, 2022 
  • Result Date: June 22, 2022 
  • Gap: 17 days 

2021 

  • Exam Date: October 10, 2021 
  • Result Date: October 29, 2021 
  • Gap: 19 days 

Based on these trends, the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 is likely to be declared in the second week of June, although the commission has not yet announced an official result date. 

How to Check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in. 

Step 2: Navigate to the “What’s New” section on the homepage. 

Step 3: Click on the link titled “UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 Result”. 

Step 4: Download the result PDF. 

Step 5: Open the document and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number. 

Step 6: If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the next stage of the examination. 

ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Assistant Agriculture Officer Recruitment Opens: All About Vacancies, Last Date To Apply And Eligibility

Qualified Candidates to Appear for Mains Examination 

The UPSC will publish the result in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Civil Services Main Examination. Only those candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result document will be eligible to move forward in the recruitment process. 

With thousands of aspirants eagerly monitoring updates, the announcement of the Prelims result will mark the beginning of the next phase of one of India's most competitive recruitment examinations. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPSC portal regularly for the latest updates regarding the declaration of results and the subsequent application process for the Main Examination.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Jun 2026 08:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Exam Education News UPSC UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 UPSC Prelims Result 2026
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