UPSC Prelims Result 2026 Expected Soon; Expected Date, How To Check And Other Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is likely to declare the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Preliminary Result 2026 in the coming days. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to access their results through the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

The Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 was conducted on May 24 for a total of 933 vacancies across various civil services. Nearly 5.49 lakh aspirants took the examination at centres across the country and are now awaiting the outcome.

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UPSC Prelims Result Date: What Past Trends Suggest

A review of previous years indicates that UPSC generally announces the Civil Services Preliminary Examination results within two to three weeks of conducting the exam. In recent years, the commission has maintained a relatively consistent timeline for publishing results.

In 2025, the Prelims result was declared 17 days after the examination, while candidates in 2024 and 2023 received their results within 15 days. The longest gap recorded in the last five examination cycles was 19 days in 2021.

2025

Exam Date: May 25, 2025

Result Date: June 11, 2025

Gap: 17 days

2024

Exam Date: June 16, 2024

Result Date: July 1, 2024

Gap: 15 days

2023

Exam Date: May 28, 2023

Result Date: June 12, 2023

Gap: 15 days

2022

Exam Date: June 5, 2022

Result Date: June 22, 2022

Gap: 17 days

2021

Exam Date: October 10, 2021

Result Date: October 29, 2021

Gap: 19 days

Based on these trends, the UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026 is likely to be declared in the second week of June, although the commission has not yet announced an official result date.

How to Check UPSC CSE Prelims Result 2026

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the “What’s New” section on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the link titled “UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination 2026 Result”.

Step 4: Download the result PDF.

Step 5: Open the document and use Ctrl+F to search for your roll number.

Step 6: If your roll number appears in the list, you have qualified for the next stage of the examination.

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Qualified Candidates to Appear for Mains Examination

The UPSC will publish the result in PDF format containing the roll numbers of candidates shortlisted for the Civil Services Main Examination. Only those candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result document will be eligible to move forward in the recruitment process.

With thousands of aspirants eagerly monitoring updates, the announcement of the Prelims result will mark the beginning of the next phase of one of India's most competitive recruitment examinations. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official UPSC portal regularly for the latest updates regarding the declaration of results and the subsequent application process for the Main Examination.

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