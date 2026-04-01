Delhi Govt School Admissions 2026 Begin Today: Non-Plan Entry for Classes 6–9 Opens

Admissions under the non-plan category for Classes 6 to 9 in Delhi government schools have officially started from April 1 for the 2026–27 academic session. As per a circular issued by the Directorate of Education, eligible students can now apply through the online system set up for this process.

Non-plan admissions are only for students residing in Delhi whose studies are affected due to certain circumstances, like transfer of parents' jobs, and those who were studying in private schools till the last grade.

Admission Process to Be Conducted in Three Cycles

According to the official notification, the admission procedure will be organised in three separate phases through an online registration platform. The first cycle is active from April 1 (12 noon) to April 7 (5 pm). The second phase will run between April 30 and May 25, while the third cycle is scheduled from July 1 to July 25.

For the first round, school allotment results will be declared on April 21. This will be followed by document verification between April 22 and April 30. The same structured timeline will apply to the remaining cycles. The complete admission process is expected to conclude by August 31.

Who Is Eligible for Non-Plan Admission in Delhi Schools?

The Directorate has clarified that this category is specifically meant for students facing disruptions in their education due to valid reasons. These may include relocation due to parental job transfers or shifting from private institutions.

Parents seeking admission for their children must complete the registration online via the official education department portal. However, students currently enrolled in government or government-aided schools are not required to apply through this system. Instead, they should contact their last attended school for transfer or re-admission procedures.

Registration Process and Eligibility Criteria

Students who have successfully passed their previous class can apply through the online portal. Meanwhile, out-of-school children aged between 10 and 14 years have the option to register offline at their nearest government school. These students will undergo an assessment focused on foundational literacy and numeracy before being placed in a suitable class.

As per the eligibility norms, children applying for Classes 6 to 9 must fall within the age bracket of 10 to 15 years as on March 31, 2026. Relaxation in age limits may be granted in specific cases at the discretion of school authorities.

Helpline and Important Advisory for Parents

To assist applicants, the Directorate has set up a centralised helpline to handle queries related to the admission process. Additionally, help desks are available at schools to address concerns and grievances.

Parents are encouraged to complete the application process as early as possible. Applying in the initial cycle can significantly improve the chances of securing a seat in the preferred school.

(With PTI Inputs)

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