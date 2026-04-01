School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Nitish Kumar Resigns From Bihar Assembly; Suspense Over CM Post Continues

Nitish Kumar’s Son Nishant Takes Active Party Role, Signals Bigger Plans Ahead

TVK Chief Vijay Booked Over Loudspeakers, Crowd Gathering And Ambulance Obstruction

Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength

Rain Lashes Delhi-NCR, Strong Winds & Dust Storm Alert Issued Across North India

Blast Near Police Station In Amritsar, Forensic Teams Join Probe

5 Indian Airports Make Skytrax World Airport Awards 2026 Top 100 Rankings

Delhi Police Bust Pakistan-Backed Lashkar Terror Network, Key Handler Identified

Assam Saw Long Span Of Instability, But Things Changed In Past Decade Under BJP: PM Modi

Tamil Nadu Election: CM MK Stalin, TVK's Vijay File Nomination As Poll Battle Intensifies

Rahul Gandhi Kicks Off Two-Day Campaign For Kerala Assembly Elections

Clash Breaks Out Between BJP, TMC In Bengal's Uttar Dinajpur Over Flag Hoisting

West Bengal 4th Supplementary Voter List Out, 81 Lakh Names Dropped So Far

TVK Chief Vijay Reveals Wealth, Bank Deposits And Luxury Cars In Poll Affidavit

PM Modi Praises Prayoga’s Anveshana For Boosting School Research & Innovation

‘We’ve Become Naxal-Free’: Shah Says In Lok Sabha, Targets Opposition

Dehradun: Retired Army brigadier killed in crossfire between groups over nightclub bill, 4 held

Rescind FCRA amendments in interest of Constitutional morality: CPI(M)

Prashant Kishor Says He Was Right On Nitish Kumar Exit, Admits NDA Prediction Miss

International News

Air India Express Flight Sends Mayday Alert Mid-Air, 148 Passengers Safe After Emergency Landing In Lucknow

LPG Prices Hiked From Today, Check Rates In Delhi, Noida, Mumbai, Chennai

Actor Sahiba Bali Faces Backlash From Netizens Over Pakistan Remarks, ‘Kashmir Files’ Views

New UPI Rule For Paytm, Google Pay Users From April 1: All You Need To Know

Salman Khan And Nayanthara Unite For Vamshi Paidipally’s High-Scale Action Drama

Oracle Layoffs: US Tech Firm Cuts 12,000 Jobs In India, Another Round Expected Soon

Bajrang Dal Recites Hanuman Chalisa In Moradabad Civic Office, FIR Filed

Mamata Banerjee Accuses BJP Of Voter Roll Manipulation In West Bengal Ahead Of Polls

BJP Unveils Manifesto For Assam Elections 2026: UCC, Love Jihad Law And Rs 18,000 Cr Flood Plan

TVK Chief Vijay Booked Over Loudspeakers, Crowd Gathering And Ambulance Obstruction

Assam CM Himanta Sarma’s Mega Roadshow Draws Huge Crowds In Dibrugarh Show Of Strength

Leander Paes Joins BJP Ahead Of Bengal Assembly Elections 2026, Days After Meeting Party Top Brass

BJP Announces Fourth Candidate List For West Bengal Elections; Maynaguri Nominee Replaced

Assam Saw Long Span Of Instability, But Things Changed In Past Decade Under BJP: PM Modi

Sonia Gandhi Discharged From Hospital After Recovery From Infection

'Half-Baked Scheme': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Government Over Smart Cities Mission

Nalanda Temple Stampede Claims 8 Lives Amid Mahavir Jayanti Crowds

PM Modi Engages Assam Workers Ahead of Assembly Polls, BJP’s Grassroots Connect Strong

Amit Shah Confident of BJP Victory in Assam, Targets Opposition in Bengal

Business News

8th Pay Commission: 3.0 Vs 3.25-Which Fitment Factor Could Give You A Massive Salary Hike

Bank Holiday Today, Tomorrow, Day After: Branches Shut Across Cities From March 31 To April 3.

PNB Account Holders Alert: Inactive Accounts May Be Closed In April-All You Need To Know

Price of commercial LPG cylinders hiked by Rs 195.50 in Delhi

Gold rises, but spot prices set for worst monthly performance since 2008

Oil shock concludes FY26 amid record gold, silver gains as volatility rises

Rupee may slip further to 97/$ if West Asia war prolongs: BS poll

ATF crosses ₹2 lakh per kl for first time amid surge in oil prices

India bulks up Russia oil imports; Gulf flows ebb as tensions rise

Datanomics: Ethanol push gains ground; dependence on oil imports persists

Trade was just the first casualty; RBI rate cuts may be next in the Iran War fallout

Sports News

IPL 2026: Punjab Kings Edge Gujarat Titans In Tricky 163-Run Chase

Ground Staff Almost Blown Away! Terrifying Storm Hits PSL 2026; Toss Delayed

PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Slapped PKR 1 Million Fine After Hotel Room Controversy

IPL 2026: Cooper Connolly’s 72 Powers PBKS To Thrilling Win Over GT

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Debut In England Tour? ICC Rules No Longer A Hindrance

PBKS vs GT: Yuzvendra Chahal Claims 'I Smashed Jos Buttler, One Over, 20 Runs'

PSL 2026: PCB Warns Players Of PKR 2 Crore Fine After Naseem Shah’s Post For Maryam Nawaz

IPL 2026: BCCI Breaks Silence After IPL Broadcast Engineer Found Dead In Mumbai Hotel

PCB Hits Fakhar Zaman With 2-Match Ban After PSL 2026 Ball-Tampering Controversy

‘He’s Not Even A Man...’: Ashwin Slams Calls To Fast-Track Vaibhav Sooryavanshi To Team India

PSL 2026: Shaheen Afridi Slapped PKR 1 Million Fine After Hotel Room Controversy

Ravindra Jadeja Kisses CSK Badge After Big IPL 2026 Win With Rajasthan Royals

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