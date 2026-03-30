CBSE Result 2026 is expected soon, and lakhs of students are waiting anxiously. Understanding the CBSE evaluation system has become more important than ever. Here’s everything you need to know about passing marks, grace rules, and hidden chances to clear exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release Class 10 and 12 results between April and May 2026 for over 46 lakh candidates.

To pass, students must meet minimum qualifying marks in each subject as well as overall. Those who fall short may be placed in the compartment category or may need to repeat the academic year, depending on their performance. At the same time, provisions like grace marks and lenient evaluation can sometimes help borderline students to clear their exams.

CBSE Passing Marks 2026: 33% Rule Explained

To be declared successful in CBSE board exams, students must score at least 33% marks in each subject and overall. This applies to both Class 10 and Class 12.

For subjects that include practical components in the Senior School Certificate Examination, students must separately secure 33% in theory and 33% in practicals, along with 33% aggregate marks. Failing to meet any of these criteria may result in not qualifying in that subject.

Minimum Marks Required Out of 80?

Many students often wonder about the exact marks required to pass a subject out of 80. As per CBSE guidelines, a minimum of 27 marks is required out of 80 to pass.

If a student is unable to pass in one or two subjects, they can appear for supplementary exams conducted by CBSE. These exams offer a second chance to clear the subject without losing the academic year. Students will need to apply, pay the required fee, and appear for the compartment exams.

However, those who fail in more than two subjects will have to repeat the academic session, either as regular candidates or private students.

CBSE Grace Marks Rules: When Are They Given?

CBSE has defined specific situations where grace marks may be awarded. These are applied carefully to ensure fairness in evaluation.

Grace marks may be given if a student narrowly misses the passing mark by a small margin, such as one mark. They can also be awarded in cases where there are errors in the question paper, including misprints or incorrect options.

In addition, if a question is found to be unusually difficult or outside the prescribed syllabus, the board may grant extra marks. Similarly, if a paper is too lengthy and students struggle to complete it on time, moderation may be applied.

At times, CBSE also uses a moderation process to maintain consistency and fairness across different sets of papers and evaluation cycles.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI