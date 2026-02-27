CBSE Launches SARAS 7.0 Portal For 2027–28 School Affiliations; Apply By July 31

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched its automated affiliation portal, SARAS 7.0, for schools seeking approval for the 2027–28 academic session. A notification released on Thursday, 26 February 2026 confirmed that schools can now submit applications online through the SARAS 7.0 platform, following the prescribed manual and affiliation circulars available on the CBSE website.

Application Window and Key Categories

The online submission process is open until July 31, 2026, for major affiliation categories. These include:

Approval for Middle Class Syllabus

Fresh affiliation up to Secondary and Senior Secondary levels

Schools transitioning from other boards or upgrading to higher levels

Branch school applications, extension, or restoration of affiliation

Permission to operate two shifts, increase sections, and introduce additional subjects

Closure of schools

CBSE has clarified that some application categories remain open throughout the year.

Round-the-Year Applications

Certain requests can be submitted at any time, including:

Land correction (increase or decrease)

Change in the school's name or its managing Society/Trust/Company

Interchange of the managing entity or transfer of school ownership

Permission for site relocation

For Foreign/International schools, as well as Government and Government-aided schools, all application types will be accepted throughout the year.

New Built-Up Area Rule

The Board has introduced updated rules for calculating the maximum number of sections in a school. According to Notification No. 06/2026 dated 25 February 2026:

"Further, as per Notification No. 06/2026 dated 25.02.2026, the maximum number of sections permitted in a school will now be calculated on the basis of the Total Built-up Area of the school building, certified by the Local Body or a Licensed Architect as per amended Appendix-V of chapter 3 of Affiliation Bye Laws. The number of sections shall be restricted as per Built-up area unit scaled down to 400 sq. mtrs i.e. 03 sections for every 400 sq. mtrs. Built-up area thereafter."

This measure ensures that school infrastructure aligns with the number of sections permitted under affiliation rules.

