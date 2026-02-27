CBSE Launches SARAS 7.0 Portal For 2027–28 School Affiliations; Apply By July 31
CBSE opens SARAS 7.0 portal for 2027–28 affiliations; schools can apply online until 31 July 2026.
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has launched its automated affiliation portal, SARAS 7.0, for schools seeking approval for the 2027–28 academic session. A notification released on Thursday, 26 February 2026 confirmed that schools can now submit applications online through the SARAS 7.0 platform, following the prescribed manual and affiliation circulars available on the CBSE website.
Application Window and Key Categories
The online submission process is open until July 31, 2026, for major affiliation categories. These include:
- Approval for Middle Class Syllabus
- Fresh affiliation up to Secondary and Senior Secondary levels
- Schools transitioning from other boards or upgrading to higher levels
- Branch school applications, extension, or restoration of affiliation
- Permission to operate two shifts, increase sections, and introduce additional subjects
- Closure of schools
CBSE has clarified that some application categories remain open throughout the year.
Round-the-Year Applications
Certain requests can be submitted at any time, including:
- Land correction (increase or decrease)
- Change in the school's name or its managing Society/Trust/Company
- Interchange of the managing entity or transfer of school ownership
- Permission for site relocation
For Foreign/International schools, as well as Government and Government-aided schools, all application types will be accepted throughout the year.
New Built-Up Area Rule
The Board has introduced updated rules for calculating the maximum number of sections in a school. According to Notification No. 06/2026 dated 25 February 2026:
"Further, as per Notification No. 06/2026 dated 25.02.2026, the maximum number of sections permitted in a school will now be calculated on the basis of the Total Built-up Area of the school building, certified by the Local Body or a Licensed Architect as per amended Appendix-V of chapter 3 of Affiliation Bye Laws. The number of sections shall be restricted as per Built-up area unit scaled down to 400 sq. mtrs i.e. 03 sections for every 400 sq. mtrs. Built-up area thereafter."
This measure ensures that school infrastructure aligns with the number of sections permitted under affiliation rules.
Education Loan Information:
