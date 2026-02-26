Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Thousands Of Vacancies Open For Constables, Drivers And Forest Guards

Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Thousands Of Vacancies Open For Constables, Drivers And Forest Guards

Biha announces thousands of posts; exams and physical test dates released.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 Feb 2026 02:53 PM (IST)

The Central Selection Board of Constable has released its examination calendar for the year, announcing large-scale recruitment across multiple departments in Bihar. A total of 11 recruitment schedules have been outlined for various posts in Bihar Police and allied departments. 

As per the official calendar, vacancies have been announced in the Bihar Police, Bihar Fire Services, Jail Department, Home Guard, Prohibition (Excise) Department, Forest Department and Transport Department. Candidates preparing for these posts can check detailed notifications and updates on the official website, csbc.bihar.gov.in. 

Key Vacancies and Exam Schedule 

Recruitment will be conducted for posts including constable, driver constable, forest guard, forester, jail warder, prohibition constable and others. 

Driver Constable (4,361 posts): 

The physical efficiency test and driving test will be conducted from March 12 to March 25, 2026. The written examination was held in December 2025, and the final result is expected by October 2026. 

Jail Warder (2,417 posts) and Prohibition Constable (1,685 posts): 

The written examination is scheduled for June 2026. Physical tests will be conducted between October and November, and the final results are likely to be declared by December 2026. 

Special Branch Constable (83 posts): 

The written exam will be held in June 2026, with results expected in September. Physical tests are scheduled for November, and the final result will be announced in December 2026. 

Constable (Technical Operator) – 993 posts: 

The written examination will take place in June 2026. Physical tests are planned for November–December, and the final result is expected by January 2027. 

The recruitment drive offers a significant opportunity for candidates seeking government jobs in Bihar Police and associated departments. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 26 Feb 2026 02:53 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bihar Recruitment 2026
Photo Gallery

