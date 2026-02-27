Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCUET PG 2026 City Slip Out At exams.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Download

CUET PG 2026 City Slip Out At exams.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Download

NTA releases CUET PG 2026 city slip; candidates can download it online ahead of the March examination dates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Feb 2026 08:52 AM (IST)

CUET PG City Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026 on Thursday, 26 February. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can download their city slip by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in. 

As per the usual process, the exam city slip is issued before the admit card so that candidates have enough time to plan their travel. However, candidates should note that the city slip is not the same as the admit card. The admit card will be released separately at a later stage. 

To check the city where they have been assigned to take the examination, candidates must log in to the official candidate portal using their username and password. Details of examination city allotment for candidates scheduled to appear on March 6, 2026 will be announced separately. 

CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2026: How to Download  

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the Public Notices section. 

Step 3: Select the link titled: “Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City of CUET (PG)-2026 Examination for Applicants Scheduled to Appear on 06 & 07 March 2026.” 

Step 4: The city slip will open as a PDF on your screen. 

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and make travel arrangements accordingly. 

Direct Link to Check - CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2026 

About CUET (PG) 2026 Exam: 

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the CUET (PG) 2026 examination for 157 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exams will take place in various cities across the country on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27 March 2026. 

CUET PG is organised to offer a single, standardised entrance test for admission to postgraduate courses in participating universities across India. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 27 Feb 2026 08:52 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CUET PG 2026 CUET PG 2026 City Slip
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CUET PG 2026 City Slip Out At exams.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Download
CUET PG 2026 City Slip Out At exams.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Download
Education
Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Thousands Of Vacancies Open For Constables, Drivers And Forest Guards
Bihar Police Recruitment 2026: Thousands Of Vacancies Open For Constables, Drivers And Forest Guards
Education
'Can't Let Off With Just Apology': SC Raps NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
'Can't Let Off With Just Apology': SC Raps NCERT Over ‘Corruption In Judiciary’ Chapter
Education
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Re-Assessment Allowed Only For Theory Papers, No Change In Practical Marks
CBSE Board Exam 2026: Re-Assessment Allowed Only For Theory Papers, No Change In Practical Marks
Advertisement

Videos

Amit Shah in Bihar: BJP Govt Resolute to Remove Illegal Immigrants, Ensures National Security
Pathankot Army Exercise: Bhairav Commandos Showcase Lethal Air & Ground Combat Skills
LATEST UPDATE: PM Modi Pays Tribute at Yad Vashem, Set for Bilateral Talks with Israel
BREAKING NEWS: Shankaracharya’s Ashram Allegations Escalate as Insider Reveals Hidden Secrets
BREAKING NEWS: Hearing on Shankaracharya’s Anticipatory Bail Scheduled Amid Abuse Allegations
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | What’s Happening In Sri Lanka Should Also Concern India
Opinion
Embed widget