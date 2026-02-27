CUET PG 2026 City Slip Out At exams.nta.nic.in, Here's How To Download

CUET PG City Slip 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) issued the exam city slip for the Common University Entrance Test (CUET PG) 2026 on Thursday, 26 February. Candidates who have successfully registered for the examination can download their city slip by visiting the official website at exams.nta.nic.in.

As per the usual process, the exam city slip is issued before the admit card so that candidates have enough time to plan their travel. However, candidates should note that the city slip is not the same as the admit card. The admit card will be released separately at a later stage.

To check the city where they have been assigned to take the examination, candidates must log in to the official candidate portal using their username and password. Details of examination city allotment for candidates scheduled to appear on March 6, 2026 will be announced separately.

CUET PG City Intimation Slip 2026: How to Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at exams.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the Public Notices section.

Step 3: Select the link titled: “Advance Intimation for Allotment of Examination City of CUET (PG)-2026 Examination for Applicants Scheduled to Appear on 06 & 07 March 2026.”

Step 4: The city slip will open as a PDF on your screen.

Step 5: Go through the same, download it and make travel arrangements accordingly.

About CUET (PG) 2026 Exam:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will hold the CUET (PG) 2026 examination for 157 subjects in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exams will take place in various cities across the country on 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 16, 17, 18, 19, 24, 25 and 27 March 2026.

CUET PG is organised to offer a single, standardised entrance test for admission to postgraduate courses in participating universities across India.

