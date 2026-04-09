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HomeEducationCBSE Compulsory Third Language: New Rules and What Students Must Know

CBSE Compulsory Third Language: New Rules and What Students Must Know

CBSE introduces new language rules for Classes 9-10, including a compulsory third language and revised English syllabus from the 2026-27 session.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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  • Changes align with NCFSE-2023, focusing on skills, not rote.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced significant changes to language selection and the English syllabus for Classes 9 and 10, to be implemented from the 2026-27 academic session. The move, aligned with the National Curriculum Framework (NCFSE-2023), aims to standardise language learning while shifting focus towards skill-based education. The changes will impact millions of students across India, particularly in how they study English and choose additional languages.

English Gets New Book

One of the biggest changes is in the English syllabus. CBSE has discontinued the ‘English Communicative’ course for Class 9 and introduced a new, single NCERT textbook titled Kaveri.

This marks a shift towards a uniform English curriculum across schools. Instead of multiple books, students will now follow a single, integrated text designed to improve comprehension, communication and analytical skills. The change is also in line with the broader push to move away from rote learning to competency-based education.

New Language Choice Rules

CBSE has also clarified the new language selection structure for Class 9 students. Under the revised system, students must choose two languages categorised as R1 (first language) and R2 (second language).

R1 can be a primary language such as Hindi, English, Urdu or Kannada, while R2 must be a different language selected from a list of over 40 options. Importantly, students cannot choose the same language for both categories.

The changes are part of a gradual transition towards the three-language formula under the National Education Policy, where an additional third language (R3) will eventually be introduced more widely.

What Changes For Class 10

For students entering Class 10 in the 2026-27 session, there will be no immediate change. They will continue studying the same languages chosen in Class 9 under the previous system, and their assessment pattern will remain unchanged.

The reforms are aimed at bringing consistency, promoting multilingual learning and improving practical language skills. However, they will require students, teachers and schools to adapt to a more structured and skill-focused academic approach.

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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 07:01 PM (IST)
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