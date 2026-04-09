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HomeEducationCBSE Changes Class 10 Passing Rules, Theory Alone No Longer Enough

CBSE Changes Class 10 Passing Rules, Theory Alone No Longer Enough

CBSE’s new rule requires Class 10 students to score 33% separately in theory and internal assessment, making both equally essential to pass the exam.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced a major change to Class 10 passing criteria, aimed at improving learning outcomes and ensuring holistic student development. The revised rules, which will come into effect from the 2026-27 academic session, require students to pass theory and internal assessment components separately. The move marks a shift from the earlier system, where a combined score of 33 per cent was sufficient to pass.

Dual Pass Rule

Under the new guidelines, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in the written (theory) examination independently. In addition, they must also obtain a minimum of 33 per cent in internal assessment, which includes projects, practicals and assignments.

This means students can no longer rely on high internal scores to compensate for weak performance in theory, or vice versa. Failing in either component will result in an overall fail, making both segments equally critical for passing.

Shift In Learning Focus

According to school authorities, the decision aligns with the principles of the National Education Policy, which emphasises continuous learning rather than last-minute exam preparation. The change is expected to encourage students to stay engaged throughout the academic year and focus on conceptual understanding rather than rote learning.

Educators believe this will strengthen continuous and comprehensive evaluation practices, while also improving students’ practical knowledge and creativity.

What It Means

The revised criteria will require adjustments from all stakeholders. Students will need to take internal assessments more seriously, as poor performance in projects or practicals can directly impact final results.

Teachers, on the other hand, will have to balance classroom teaching with ongoing evaluation, ensuring students grasp concepts at every stage. Parents will also need to monitor their children’s progress consistently, rather than focusing solely on final board exams.

Schools are expected to restructure their academic approach to maintain a balance between theory and practical learning, while ensuring transparency in internal assessments.

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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 06:01 PM (IST)
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