CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam 2026: Dates, Eligibility Rules And Important Guidelines

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has officially announced the schedule and eligibility details for the Class 12 Supplementary Examination 2026. According to the board’s latest notification, the supplementary examination for Class 12 students will be conducted on July 15, 2026, in a single-day format.

Students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the annual board examination, as well as those seeking to improve their marks, will be allowed to appear for the exam under specific conditions laid down by the board. Regular students must complete the application process through their respective schools, while private candidates can submit their forms online.

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The CBSE declared the Class 12 board examination results on May 13, 2026. This year, the board recorded an overall pass percentage of 85.20 per cent. The examinations were held between February 17 and April 10 for over 17.8 lakh registered students across the country.

Reports indicate that nearly 2.7 lakh students did not qualify in the examination, while 1,63,800 candidates have been placed in the ‘Compartment’ category.

Students Eligible to Appear in Supplementary Exam

CBSE has specified multiple categories of candidates who can apply for the supplementary examination this year.

Students who successfully passed the 2026 Class 12 examination but wish to improve their marks in one subject are eligible to apply. The board has clarified that improvements will be permitted in only one subject.

Candidates who appeared for the 2026 board examinations and were placed in the ‘Compartment’ category can also register for the supplementary exam.

Additionally, students from the 2025 examination cycle who were earlier placed in the compartment category are eligible to appear once again. CBSE provides three opportunities to clear the compartment examination, and this supplementary exam will serve as the final chance for candidates from the 2025 batch.

LOC Submission Process to Begin From June 2

The board has stated that the submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) for supplementary examinations will commence from June 2, 2026.

Students applying for improvement of marks and those appearing under the compartment category must ensure that their details are submitted within the prescribed timeline. The LOC submission process will be conducted online.

CBSE is expected to release a detailed notification regarding the application procedure and schedule shortly on its official website.

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No Changes in Subjects or Student Details Allowed

The board has also issued a strict advisory for schools, students, and parents regarding the submission process.

CBSE has made it clear that no requests related to addition or deletion of student names or subjects will be entertained once the LOC is submitted. Schools have been directed to carefully verify all information before final submission.

The board further warned that applications received after the deadline will not be accepted under any circumstances. Students have therefore been advised to complete all formalities well in advance to avoid last-minute issues.

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