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HomeEducationNEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Changes? 10 Key Announcements By Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET UG Re-Exam 2026: What Changes? 10 Key Announcements By Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, admit cards June 14, fee refund, extra time, centre choice window and CBI probe announced by Dharmendra Pradhan.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 May 2026 01:16 PM (IST)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the media on May 15, outlining major decisions regarding NEET UG 2026 after the exam was cancelled due to a reported paper leak. The briefing focused on student relief measures, revised schedules, security reforms, and ongoing investigations.  

Reassuring students and parents, the minister said the government will take all necessary measures to rebuild trust in the examination system.

ALSO READ: NEET Exam To Be Conducted Online From Next Year, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

Here are the 10 key points from his announcement:

1. NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Date Confirmed

The re-examination will be held on June 21, 2026 (Sunday) across the country.

2. Admit Cards to Be Issued on June 14

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from June 14, 2026, giving them advance preparation time.

3. Revised Exam Timing

The exam duration has been increased by 15 minutes. The re-exam will now take place from 2:00 pm to 5:15 pm.

4. One-Week Window for Exam Centre Selection

Students will get a one-week period to choose their preferred exam centre, especially useful for those who have changed their place of residence.

5. No Exam Fee for Re-Test

The government has confirmed that no additional fee will be charged for the re-exam.

6. Refund of Previous Exam Fee

Students who had already paid the fee will receive a refund of the earlier payment.

7. Implementation of Committee Recommendations

The government is implementing suggestions made by the Radhakrishnan Committee after the NEET 2024 controversy, reinforcing “zero tolerance” for irregularities.

8. No ClashWithInternational Yoga Day 

Pradhan clarified that International Yoga Day (June 21) will not affect the exam, as Yoga Day events are held in the morning and the exam will be conducted in the afternoon.

9. Probe Into Paper Leak and Strict Action

Authorities are investigating the breach, and those found responsible will face strict punishment. The matter has been handed over to the CBI for detailed investigation.

10. Action Against Misinformation and Social Media Misuse

The minister warned against misinformation being spread on social media, stating that attempts to disrupt the re-exam process will face strict action. He also said agencies are actively monitoring the situation. 

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21, NTA Announces Fresh Test Date

CBI Probe Ordered Into Examination Breach 

The minister confirmed that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will carry out a detailed investigation to trace all individuals involved in the breach. He also cautioned that anyone found attempting to weaken or disrupt the examination system in the future will face strict action. 

Pradhan further stated that the government is actively working on implementing the recommendations of the Radhakrishnan Committee to strengthen the examination framework and improve the functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA). “I admit we have to improve. There should be zero error, and this is our responsibility,” he added.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 May 2026 01:16 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Education News DHarmendra Pradhan NEET UG 2026 NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 NEET UG Re-Exam 2026 Key Changes
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