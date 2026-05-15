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HomeEducationNEET Exam To Be Conducted Online From Next Year, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET Exam To Be Conducted Online From Next Year, Says Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET-UG 2026 to be held on June 21 after leak probe; govt announces refunds, reforms, and computer-based exam from next year.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 15 May 2026 11:38 AM (IST)

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan addressed the media regarding key developments in the NEET-UG 2026 examination process, confirming that the test will now be conducted on June 21.

He stated that the National Testing Agency National Testing Agency had announced the exam date following a detailed review of irregularities that surfaced after the original examination held on May 3.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam Dates Announced: Result Expected Date, Answer Key & Latest NTA Update

Inquiry Triggered After Objections and Allegations

The Minister explained that concerns were raised on May 7, prompting the government to initiate an official inquiry into the matter. By May 12, preliminary findings indicated that the question paper had been leaked under the cover of a “guess paper” network.

He emphasized that the government’s priority remains to ensure that genuine and deserving candidates are not affected by malpractice.

“We do not want injustice to be done to deserving students,” he said, underlining the commitment to fairness in the examination process.

Government Cites Past Committee Action and Ongoing Breach

Dharmendra Pradhan noted that earlier recommendations, including those of the Radha Krishna Committee, had already been implemented, yet similar breaches still occurred. He acknowledged that despite these efforts, systemic loopholes continued to surface.

He added that investigations are ongoing and that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will examine how the breach occurred despite existing safeguards.

Zero Tolerance Policy and Strict Action Ahead

Reiterating the government’s stance, the Minister said the administration follows a “zero tolerance” approach toward exam malpractice and will take strict action against those responsible.

He also warned that organized networks behind such leaks will not be spared and assured that accountability will be fixed at every level.

“We have taken the difficult decision after deep concern,” he said, adding that the situation reflects a broader social challenge requiring collective action from state governments and institutions.

Key Relief Measures for Students Announced

In relief for candidates, the Minister confirmed that examination fees for NEET-UG 2026 will be refunded, and no additional fee will be charged for the June 21 exam. Students will also be allowed to choose their preferred exam cities, and the examination duration will be extended to ensure smoother conduct.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam On June 21, NTA Announces Fresh Test Date

What Changes For NEET From Next Year

Computer-Based NEET:

In a major reform announcement, Pradhan said that from the next academic cycle, NEET will be conducted in a computer-based format to enhance transparency and reduce the risk of paper leaks.

He assured students that the government remains committed to a clean, fair, and secure examination system, adding that no individual or group involved in malpractice will be spared.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 15 May 2026 10:57 AM (IST)
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