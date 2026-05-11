CBSE 12th Result 2026 Today? DigiLocker Shows ‘Coming Soon’ Alert; Here’s How To Check

The wait for lakhs of students awaiting the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 may soon come to an end. According to sources, the Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the senior secondary examination results by tomorrow. Once released, students will be able to access their provisional scorecards online through official result websites, including cbse.gov.in and results.cbse.nic.in.

Students who appeared for the board exams are advised to keep their login credentials ready, as the result links are expected to become active shortly after the official declaration.

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Adding to the speculation around the result release, DigiLocker recently displayed a “Coming Soon” notification for CBSE Class 12 digital marksheets on its portal, hinting that the announcement could be near.

📢 CBSE Class XII Results 2026 Coming Soon on DigiLocker Result Page!

Get ready to access your CBSE Class XII Results quickly, securely, and conveniently through DigiLocker.

Stay tuned and check your results at:

🔗https://t.co/nmrcVm9cvy#CBSE #Class12Results #Results2026… pic.twitter.com/41VPE3xhT8 — DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) May 11, 2026

This year, more than 18 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations conducted between February 17 and April 10. Last year, the board announced the results on May 13, with the overall pass percentage recorded at 88.39%.

Official Websites to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026

Students can access their digital marksheets and scorecards through multiple official platforms after the declaration. These include:

cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

digilocker.gov.in

UMANG application

Candidates are advised to rely only on official portals to avoid misinformation and delays caused by heavy traffic on unofficial websites.

How to Download CBSE 12th Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in or results.cbse.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026” link available on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required login details such as roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit the details to view the result on the screen.

Step 5: Download the provisional marksheet PDF.

Step 6: Take a printout or save the copy for future admission and counselling purposes.

How to Check CBSE 12th Result 2026 on DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official website at digilocker.gov.in.

Step 2: Log in using your registered mobile number or Aadhaar-linked credentials.

Step 3: New users must create an account before accessing documents.

Step 4: Go to the “Education” section and select “CBSE Class 12 Marksheet 2026.”

Step 5: Enter details such as roll number and school code.

Step 6: Click on the submit button.

Step 7: The digital marksheet will appear on the screen.

Step 8: Download and save the marksheet for future reference.

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Evaluation Process Remained Under Focus

The evaluation processes this year attracted attention following reports of discrepancies in a few answer sheets, leading to re-checking in select cases. However, sources indicate that the board remains on schedule and is focusing on ensuring accurate and error-free result preparation before publishing the final scorecards.

The online marksheets released by CBSE will remain valid for admissions, counselling, and document verification until schools distribute the original certificates.

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