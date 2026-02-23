Chandigarh: Seventeen-year-old Kanishka Bisht from Chandigarh has shown remarkable determination by appearing for her Class 12 Physics board examination while lying on a stretcher and supported by an oxygen cylinder. After spending 13 days in the ICU on ventilator support, she chose to sit for the exam without a writer, relying solely on her courage and confidence. Kanishka is a student of Shri Guru Gobind Singh Khalsa Senior Secondary School in Sector 26 and has been battling muscular dystrophy since birth, a degenerative condition that progressively weakens muscles.

Father Recalls Critical Medical Emergency

Kanishka’s father, Prem Singh Bisht, a businessman from Zirakpur, said she initially developed a mild cough and cold on January 30. What appeared routine soon worsened, and she was admitted to a hospital in Panchkula on February 2. As her condition deteriorated further, she was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32. Doctors placed her in the ICU on ventilator support, where machines assisted her breathing for nearly 13 days. According to her father, she remained unconscious for around 10 days. Even after the ventilator was removed, she continued to suffer from blood pressure issues and extreme weakness.

Determined to Sit for the Exam

While the family was focused on her recovery, Kanishka had her board examination on her mind. A day before the Physics paper, she clearly told her parents that she wanted to appear for the exam. The family was surprised but decided to support her strong resolve. The school administration and the examination centre at Government School, Manimajra, were contacted urgently. Considering her condition, CBSE permitted one hour of extra time. She had also received additional time in Class 10 due to health reasons.

Balancing Treatment and Studies

As arrangements for a writer could not be made this time, Kanishka chose to write the paper herself. Supported by an oxygen cylinder and lying on a stretcher, she completed the examination for a moment that left many present emotional. She still has four papers remaining. While she continues to recover gradually, she is also keeping up with her studies, with her elder brother and entire family standing firmly by her side.

