School Assembly News Headlines Today February 23, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
The school assembly news headlines for today, February 23, 2026, are now ready. Students can look through the most important updates to present in their assemblies here.
School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.
If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.
National News
- ‘Insult To Nation’: PM Modi Slams Congress After Shirtless Protest At Delhi AI Summit
- Indian Railways Shifts Ticket Booking To One App From March 1-All You Need To Know
- Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable
- J&K: Third Terrorist Killed In Kishtwar During Operation Trashi-I
- Delhi Police Foil Lashkar-Backed Terror Plot; Major Attack Averted, Eight Held
- iPhone 15 Gets Massive Price Cut, Now Available At Lowest-Ever Price
- Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills
- J&K Encounter: Two JeM Terrorists Killed In Kishtwar; AK-47 Rifles Recovered
- ‘Used Global Event For Dirty Politics’: PM Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest At AI Summit
- PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, Travel Time Cut To 55 Minutes
- Ex-Railways Minister And Once Mamata's Most Trusted Aide Mukul Roy Passes Away At 73
- Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Defends First-Year Record, Highlights Health, Food & Slum Reforms
- 8 Arrested For Planning Attack In India, Have Links To Pakistan And Bangladesh
International News
- Take Shelter: Indian Embassy In Mexico To Indians After Violence Over Drug Lord's Killing
- Armed Man Attempts To Enter Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort, Shot Dead By Secret Service
- 22 Pashtuns Killed In 24 Hours As Pakistan Forces Conduct Strikes Along Afghan Border
- Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army after formation of new govt: reports
- Afghanistan Condemns Pakistan Airstrikes, Civilian Casualties Reported
- Nuclear Deal Or Kill Khamenei: Trump Keeps Both Option Open As US-Iran Tension Rise
- 125 Foreign Companies Exit Pakistan As SECP Confirms Office Closures Across Major Cities
- Iranian Students Take To The Streets In Bold Anti-Government Protests
- Pakistan Conducts Midnight Airstrikes In Afghanistan, Hits Madrasa During Ramzan
- Pakistan Admits Airstrikes on 7 Militant Camps Inside Afghanistan Territory
- Hindus Most Highly Educated Religious Group In US; Muslims Above Average: Report
- Trump Hikes Worldwide Tariff From 10% To 15% After Supreme Court Blow
- Pakistan Shaken By 3.9-Magnitude Earthquake: Mild Tremors Felt, No Major Damage Reported
Business News
- 8th Pay Commission: From Rs 18,000 To Rs 58,500? Fresh Push For High Fitment Factor
- Food Prices To Drive CPI Higher In FY27, But RBI May Not Hike Rates
- 2026 Maruti Brezza Set For Major Turbo Petrol Upgrade Ahead Of Festive Season Launch
- 8th Pay Commission: Good News For Central Govt Employees As Minimum Salary May See Massive Jump
- Gold Silver Price Today: Prices Surge Amid Strong International Trends
- EPFO: Full-Salary Pension Option Restored
- RBI Introduces Risk-Based Premium For Deposit Insurance From April 2026
- Aadhaar App 2026: UIDAI Rolls Out QR Verification, Face Authentication And Biometric Lock
- Ethereum (ETH) Outperforms Solana (SOL) But A New Crypto Can Beat Both In 2-Years
Sports News
- South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs; End Defending Champions' Unbeaten Streak
- IPL 2026 Shocker? MS Dhoni May Not Play Every Match For CSK
- Players With Most Runs And Most Wickets In India vs South Africa Super 8 Opener
- T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Super 8s Points Table After South Africa Outclass India
- BCB Bans Monjurul Islam Over Sexual Assault Allegations From 2022 World Cup
- Shikhar Dhawan Marries Again At 40 - Pictures From Wedding Ceremony Go Viral
- IND vs SA: Mohammed Kaif Highlights India's Biggest Weakness, Offers Clear Fix
- Smriti Mandhana’s Emotional Post Goes Viral After IND vs AUS Series Triumph
- Suryakumar Silences Doubters, Backs Abhishek Sharma Amid Criticism
- Neymar Hints At Retirement, Says 'Living Day-By-Day...’
School Assembly News Headlines Today February 23, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
