School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

‘Insult To Nation’: PM Modi Slams Congress After Shirtless Protest At Delhi AI Summit

Indian Railways Shifts Ticket Booking To One App From March 1-All You Need To Know

Sharad Pawar Admitted To Hospital In Pune; Condition Stable

J&K: Third Terrorist Killed In Kishtwar During Operation Trashi-I

Delhi Police Foil Lashkar-Backed Terror Plot; Major Attack Averted, Eight Held

iPhone 15 Gets Massive Price Cut, Now Available At Lowest-Ever Price

Three Injured As Luxury Sports Car Crashes In Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills

J&K Encounter: Two JeM Terrorists Killed In Kishtwar; AK-47 Rifles Recovered

‘Used Global Event For Dirty Politics’: PM Modi Slams Congress Over Shirtless Protest At AI Summit

PM Modi Inaugurates Delhi–Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor, Travel Time Cut To 55 Minutes

Ex-Railways Minister And Once Mamata's Most Trusted Aide Mukul Roy Passes Away At 73

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Defends First-Year Record, Highlights Health, Food & Slum Reforms

8 Arrested For Planning Attack In India, Have Links To Pakistan And Bangladesh

International News

Take Shelter: Indian Embassy In Mexico To Indians After Violence Over Drug Lord's Killing

Armed Man Attempts To Enter Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Resort, Shot Dead By Secret Service

22 Pashtuns Killed In 24 Hours As Pakistan Forces Conduct Strikes Along Afghan Border

Major reshuffle in Bangladesh army after formation of new govt: reports

Afghanistan Condemns Pakistan Airstrikes, Civilian Casualties Reported

Nuclear Deal Or Kill Khamenei: Trump Keeps Both Option Open As US-Iran Tension Rise

125 Foreign Companies Exit Pakistan As SECP Confirms Office Closures Across Major Cities

Iranian Students Take To The Streets In Bold Anti-Government Protests

Pakistan Conducts Midnight Airstrikes In Afghanistan, Hits Madrasa During Ramzan

Pakistan Admits Airstrikes on 7 Militant Camps Inside Afghanistan Territory

Hindus Most Highly Educated Religious Group In US; Muslims Above Average: Report

Trump Hikes Worldwide Tariff From 10% To 15% After Supreme Court Blow

Pakistan Shaken By 3.9-Magnitude Earthquake: Mild Tremors Felt, No Major Damage Reported

Business News

8th Pay Commission: From Rs 18,000 To Rs 58,500? Fresh Push For High Fitment Factor

Food Prices To Drive CPI Higher In FY27, But RBI May Not Hike Rates

2026 Maruti Brezza Set For Major Turbo Petrol Upgrade Ahead Of Festive Season Launch

8th Pay Commission: Good News For Central Govt Employees As Minimum Salary May See Massive Jump

Gold Silver Price Today: Prices Surge Amid Strong International Trends

EPFO: Full-Salary Pension Option Restored

RBI Introduces Risk-Based Premium For Deposit Insurance From April 2026

Aadhaar App 2026: UIDAI Rolls Out QR Verification, Face Authentication And Biometric Lock

Ethereum (ETH) Outperforms Solana (SOL) But A New Crypto Can Beat Both In 2-Years

Sports News

South Africa Crush India By 76 Runs; End Defending Champions' Unbeaten Streak

IPL 2026 Shocker? MS Dhoni May Not Play Every Match For CSK

Players With Most Runs And Most Wickets In India vs South Africa Super 8 Opener

T20 World Cup 2026: Updated Super 8s Points Table After South Africa Outclass India

BCB Bans Monjurul Islam Over Sexual Assault Allegations From 2022 World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan Marries Again At 40 - Pictures From Wedding Ceremony Go Viral

IND vs SA: Mohammed Kaif Highlights India's Biggest Weakness, Offers Clear Fix

Smriti Mandhana’s Emotional Post Goes Viral After IND vs AUS Series Triumph

Suryakumar Silences Doubters, Backs Abhishek Sharma Amid Criticism

Neymar Hints At Retirement, Says 'Living Day-By-Day...’

Education Loan Information:

