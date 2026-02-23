UP Board Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is conducting the UP-Board Class 10 English examination along with the Class 12 Mathematics and Biology papers on February 23, 2026. This year, more than 50 lakh students are appearing for the High School and Intermediate examinations across the state. The exams are being held in two shifts — the morning session from 8:30 am to 11:15 am and the afternoon session from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

A total of 52,30,297 candidates have registered for the 2026 UP Board examinations. Of these, 27,50,945 students are enrolled in Class 10, including 14,38,682 boys and 13,12,263 girls. Meanwhile, 24,79,352 candidates have registered for the Intermediate exams, comprising 13,03,012 boys and 11,76,340 girls. The board is conducting the examinations at 8,033 centres across Uttar Pradesh.

Today’s UP Board Exam Schedule

As per the official timetable, the Class 10 English paper is being held in the first shift from 8:30 am to 11:45 am. In the second shift, scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm, Class 12 students are appearing for Mathematics and Biology papers. Students have been advised to strictly follow the reporting timelines to ensure smooth entry into examination centres.

Exam Day Essentials Students Must Check

Admit Card: Keep it safely in your bag in advance to avoid forgetting it.

Reporting Time: Reach by 7:45 AM for Class 10 (morning shift) and 1:15 PM for Class 12 (afternoon shift).

OMR Details: Carefully fill in your roll number and subject code to avoid evaluation errors.

Restricted Items: Do not carry calculators, log tables (unless supplied), or any loose sheets.

Answer Sheet Check: Ensure the invigilator’s signature and official centre stamp are present before submission.

Entry Rules and Exam-Day Instructions

To avoid last-minute rush, candidates have been advised to reach their exam centres at least 45 minutes before the scheduled time so they can locate their rooms and settle down. Students must carry the original UPMSP admit card along with a valid school ID, as entry will not be permitted without these documents. The board has also instructed that only blue or black ballpoint pens are allowed, and all stationery items should be kept in a transparent pouch.

Candidates will be given 15 minutes solely to read the question paper this time should be used to plan answers wisely. Possession of electronic devices such as mobile phones or smartwatches can result in immediate disqualification under the board’s copy-free policy.

