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HomeEducationCBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How Moderation Policy, Grace Marks and Grading Impact Final Scores

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: How Moderation Policy, Grace Marks and Grading Impact Final Scores

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected soon. Know how moderation policy, grace marks and relative grading affect final board exam scores.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 07 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)

The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 shortly, keeping lakhs of students and parents on edge. This year, more than 16 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 board examinations across Science, Commerce, and Arts streams. Once released, candidates will be able to access their results through the official websites at cbse.gov.in and cbseresults.nic.in. 

As the board completes the final phase of evaluation and mark compilation, many students are eager to understand how CBSE calculates final scores and what role moderation, grace marks, and grading systems play in the process. These factors often become crucial, especially in subjects where paper difficulty or evaluation differences may affect overall performance. 

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Why Does CBSE Use a Moderation Policy? 

To maintain fairness in the evaluation process, CBSE follows a moderation policy during board result preparation. Since examinations are conducted using multiple question paper sets, the difficulty level may vary slightly from one set to another. Moderation helps ensure that students are not placed at a disadvantage because of these differences. 

The policy is also intended to bring consistency to the assessment process when answer sheets are checked by different evaluators across centres. By applying moderation, the board attempts to create balanced marking standards across subjects and years. 

According to CBSE’s official framework, moderation helps: 

  • Compensate students for ambiguous or error-prone questions 
  • Address differences in difficulty levels across paper sets 
  • Reduce subjectivity in evaluation by different examiners 
  • Maintain parity in pass percentages across years and subjects 
  • Ensure uniformity in marking standards 

In simple terms, moderation acts as a balancing mechanism so that no student is unfairly disadvantaged due to factors beyond their control. 

How Grace Marks Can Affect CBSE Results 

Apart from moderation, CBSE may also award grace marks in specific situations. These marks are generally provided when students fall short of passing by a small margin or when a question is found to be incorrect or unclear after the examination. 

Grace marks are applied according to the board’s internal guidelines and are meant to support deserving candidates without compromising academic standards. However, the board does not publicly disclose individual grace mark calculations in most cases. 

ALSO READ: WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026: West Bengal Class 10 Result Tomorrow At 9:30 AM, Direct Link To Check Here

Understanding Relative Grading in CBSE Class 12 

CBSE also follows a relative grading system to classify student performance. Instead of relying only on fixed percentage brackets, grades are often determined based on overall student performance in a subject. 

This method helps maintain balance in years where exams may have been tougher or easier than usual. The grading system also reduces excessive pressure linked to marginal score differences and offers a broader assessment of student achievement. 

With results expected soon, students are advised to keep checking official platforms regularly for the latest updates regarding scorecards, pass percentages, and topper details.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 07 May 2026 03:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Results CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026
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