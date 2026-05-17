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HomeNewsIndiaTrump Scraps Russian Oil Waiver: Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise Again In India?

Trump Scraps Russian Oil Waiver: Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise Again In India?

Donald Trump ended the waiver on Russian oil purchases amid the Hormuz crisis, raising fears of global crude supply disruptions and another hike in fuel prices in India.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 17 May 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • US ends waiver for Russian crude oil imports.
  • India significantly increased Russian oil purchases.

Amid the growing crisis around the Strait of Hormuz, a major decision by Donald Trump has intensified volatility in the global oil market, raising fears of another spike in petrol, diesel, and fuel prices in the coming days. The surge in crude oil prices has also increased concerns over rising inflation across India and other countries.

The Trump administration has refused to extend the temporary waiver granted for the purchase of Russian crude oil, officially ending the exemption. The move is being viewed as a major setback for India, which had significantly increased oil imports from Russia amid the West Asia crisis and tensions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Pressure Mounts 

Russia remains one of the world’s largest crude oil exporters. Following the US decision, concerns have grown over disruptions in global oil supply, potentially leading to a sharp rise in petrol, diesel, and other fuel prices worldwide.

Experts warn that if crude oil prices remain elevated for a prolonged period, the impact will directly affect consumers and push inflation higher.

The United States and several European nations had imposed strict sanctions on Russian oil following the Russia-Ukraine War. However, after the Iran conflict began in March 2026 and tensions escalated due to the Hormuz blockade, the global oil crisis deepened.

To address supply shortages, the Trump administration introduced a special waiver in March 2026, which was later extended until May 16. The exemption applied only to oil cargoes that had already been loaded onto tankers.

Reports suggest that several European countries had consistently opposed the waiver, arguing that revenue from Russian oil sales was strengthening Russia’s war funding. Following this pressure, the Trump administration decided on Saturday to end the exemption.

India Increased Russian Oil Imports

According to reports, India sharply increased imports of Russian crude after tensions escalated in West Asia and the Strait of Hormuz in March 2026.

In March 2026, India imported nearly 4.5 million barrels of crude oil per day, with around 50 per cent coming from Russia. During the same period, supplies from the Middle East reportedly declined by nearly 61 per cent.

Russia continued to remain India’s largest crude oil supplier in April 2026 as well. India’s Russian oil imports stood at around 1.57 million barrels per day in April, though this was nearly 20 per cent lower than March levels.

Fuel Prices May Rise Again

Just days ago, petrol and diesel prices in India were increased by up to Rs 3 per litre, while CNG prices were also revised upward.

Experts now warn that if international crude oil prices continue to remain high, fuel prices in India could see another increase in the near future.

Before You Go

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal

Frequently Asked Questions

Why are global oil prices increasing?

The Trump administration ended a waiver for Russian crude oil purchases. This, combined with tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, is disrupting global oil supply.

How does this affect India's oil imports?

India had increased its oil imports from Russia due to tensions in West Asia. The end of the waiver is a setback, potentially forcing India to seek alternative suppliers.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 05:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Trump Diesel INDIA West Asia Conflict US Iran War Pretrol Strait Of Hormuz Crisis West Asia Crisis Oil Market
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