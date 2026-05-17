The Trump administration ended a waiver for Russian crude oil purchases. This, combined with tensions in the Strait of Hormuz, is disrupting global oil supply.
Explorer
Trump Scraps Russian Oil Waiver: Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise Again In India?
Donald Trump ended the waiver on Russian oil purchases amid the Hormuz crisis, raising fears of global crude supply disruptions and another hike in fuel prices in India.
- US ends waiver for Russian crude oil imports.
- India significantly increased Russian oil purchases.
Before You Go
Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal
Frequently Asked Questions
Why are global oil prices increasing?
How does this affect India's oil imports?
India had increased its oil imports from Russia due to tensions in West Asia. The end of the waiver is a setback, potentially forcing India to seek alternative suppliers.
Advertisement
Top Headlines
India
Indian National Killed, Three Injured In Drone Attack In Russia's Moscow
India
Trump Scraps Russian Oil Waiver: Will Petrol And Diesel Prices Rise Again In India?
India
Indus Waters Treaty: India Dismisses Int Court Ruling, Calls Decision ‘Null And Void’
India
SC To Hear Pleas For Reviewing Wages Of Priests, Temple Staff
Advertisement
Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Poonam Joshi
Opinion