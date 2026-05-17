Two individuals, a retired lecturer and a botany teacher, have been arrested for allegedly leaking questions and answers to select students for money before the May 3rd examination.
'Modi Ji Jawab Do': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi On NEET Leak
Rahul Gandhi once again targeted PM Modi over paper leak, He pointed out how governmenty handled the paper leak case in 2024 and again in 2026. He also demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.
- Rahul Gandhi demands Education Minister's resignation over NEET paper leaks.
- He highlights recurring exam leaks and PM Modi's silence.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak case and asking Prime Minister Narendera Modi why is he silent over this. He pointed out the similarity between how the government handled the 2024 and 2026 paper leak case, saying the similar patter is seen: Leaks, investigation, committee formed and the minister remain on its seat.
He also accused the Centre of failing to stop repeated examination leaks and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.
“NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed,” Gandhi wrote.
NEET 2024:— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2026
पेपर लीक हुआ। परीक्षा रद्द नहीं हुई। मंत्री ने इस्तीफ़ा नहीं दिया। CBI ने जांच बिठाई। एक कमेटी बनी।
NEET 2026:
पेपर लीक हुआ। परीक्षा रद्द हुई। मंत्री ने फिर इस्तीफ़ा नहीं दिया। CBI फिर जाँच कर रही है। एक और कमेटी बनेगी।
मोदी जी, देश आपसे कुछ सवाल पूछ रहा है - जवाब…
He asked Modi why accountability had not been fixed despite repeated paper leak cases. “Mr Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this ‘exam paper discussion’? Why aren't you dismissing the education minister who keeps failing repeatedly?” Gandhi wrote on X.
Also Read: ‘Modi Ji, Sack Dharmendra Pradhan Now’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Crisis
NEET leak case 2026
Several developments came in the ongoing investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. A retired Chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, Pune-based botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, have been arrested for allegedly leaking questions before the May 3 examination.
So far, nine people from five states have been arrested in the case. Searches at six locations led to the seizure of documents, laptops, bank records and mobile phones linked to the investigation. During the investigation, police got to know that the question papers have been leaked through WhatsApp and Telegram.
NEET leak case 2024
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the allegations regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak?
How did the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak reportedly happen?
The paper was allegedly accessed illegally from an examination center in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and circulated through organized networks involving middlemen, students, and local operatives.