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HomeEducation'Modi Ji Jawab Do': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi On NEET Leak

'Modi Ji Jawab Do': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi On NEET Leak

Rahul Gandhi once again targeted PM Modi over paper leak, He pointed out how governmenty handled the paper leak case in 2024 and again in 2026. He also demanded Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

By : Sneha | Updated at : 17 May 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi demands Education Minister's resignation over NEET paper leaks.
  • He highlights recurring exam leaks and PM Modi's silence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak case and asking Prime Minister Narendera Modi why is he silent over this. He pointed out the similarity between how the government handled the 2024 and 2026 paper leak case, saying the similar patter is seen: Leaks, investigation, committee formed and the minister remain on its seat.

He also accused the Centre of failing to stop repeated examination leaks and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.

“NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed,” Gandhi wrote.

He asked Modi why accountability had not been fixed despite repeated paper leak cases. “Mr Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this ‘exam paper discussion’? Why aren't you dismissing the education minister who keeps failing repeatedly?” Gandhi wrote on X.

Also Read: ‘Modi Ji, Sack Dharmendra Pradhan Now’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Crisis

NEET leak case 2026

Several developments came in the ongoing investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. A retired Chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, Pune-based botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, have been arrested for allegedly leaking questions before the May 3 examination.

So far, nine people from five states have been arrested in the case. Searches at six locations led to the seizure of documents, laptops, bank records and mobile phones linked to the investigation. During the investigation, police got to know that the question papers have been leaked through WhatsApp and Telegram. 

NEET leak case 2024

In 2024, the NEET medical entrance examination came under scrutiny after allegations of paper leaks and irregularities emerged, with the controversy deepening when 67 candidates scored full marks.

On the day of the exam, Bihar Police uncovered an alleged paper leak network. Investigators claimed that several aspirants had paid between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh to obtain access to the leaked question paper ahead of the test.

Also Read: NEET UG Paper Leak An Insider's Job? NTA Official Under CBI Scanner Amid Ongoing Probe

The probe was later transferred to the CBI, which alleged that the paper had been illegally accessed from an examination centre in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, before the exam commenced. According to the agency, the paper was circulated through organised networks involving middlemen, students, and local operatives.

The row also triggered widespread criticism over the awarding of “grace marks” and unusually high scores. In July 2024, the Supreme Court observed that a paper leak had indeed occurred but declined to cancel the examination, stating there was no proof of a “systemic breach” in the process.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the allegations regarding the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak?

Two individuals, a retired lecturer and a botany teacher, have been arrested for allegedly leaking questions and answers to select students for money before the May 3rd examination.

How did the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak reportedly happen?

The paper was allegedly accessed illegally from an examination center in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, and circulated through organized networks involving middlemen, students, and local operatives.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News PM Modi NEET UG Paper Leak NEET-UG Paper Leak : Rahul Gandhi NEET UG 2026
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