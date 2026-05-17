'Modi Ji Jawab Do': Rahul Gandhi Questions PM Modi On NEET Leak

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi demands Education Minister's resignation over NEET paper leaks.

He highlights recurring exam leaks and PM Modi's silence.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday once again demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET-UG paper leak case and asking Prime Minister Narendera Modi why is he silent over this. He pointed out the similarity between how the government handled the 2024 and 2026 paper leak case, saying the similar patter is seen: Leaks, investigation, committee formed and the minister remain on its seat. He also accused the Centre of failing to stop repeated examination leaks and questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s silence on the issue.

“NEET 2024: Paper leaked. Exam not cancelled. Minister did not resign. CBI set up an investigation. A committee was formed. NEET 2026: Paper leaked. Exam cancelled. Minister still did not resign. CBI is investigating again. Another committee will be formed,” Gandhi wrote.

NEET 2024:

पेपर लीक हुआ। परीक्षा रद्द नहीं हुई। मंत्री ने इस्तीफ़ा नहीं दिया। CBI ने जांच बिठाई। एक कमेटी बनी।



NEET 2026:

पेपर लीक हुआ। परीक्षा रद्द हुई। मंत्री ने फिर इस्तीफ़ा नहीं दिया। CBI फिर जाँच कर रही है। एक और कमेटी बनेगी।



मोदी जी, देश आपसे कुछ सवाल पूछ रहा है - जवाब… — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 17, 2026

He asked Modi why accountability had not been fixed despite repeated paper leak cases. “Mr Modi, the country is asking you some questions - answer them! Why are paper leaks happening repeatedly? Why are you silent time and again on this ‘exam paper discussion’? Why aren't you dismissing the education minister who keeps failing repeatedly?” Gandhi wrote on X.

Also Read: ‘Modi Ji, Sack Dharmendra Pradhan Now’: Rahul Gandhi On NEET Crisis

NEET leak case 2026 Several developments came in the ongoing investigation into the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. A retired Chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, Pune-based botany teacher Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, have been arrested for allegedly leaking questions before the May 3 examination. Investigators alleged the accused leaked questions and answers to selected students in exchange for large sums of money. So far, nine people from five states have been arrested in the case. Searches at six locations led to the seizure of documents, laptops, bank records and mobile phones linked to the investigation. During the investigation, police got to know that the question papers have been leaked through WhatsApp and Telegram. NEET leak case 2024

In 2024, the NEET medical entrance examination came under scrutiny after allegations of paper leaks and irregularities emerged, with the controversy deepening when 67 candidates scored full marks. On the day of the exam, Bihar Police uncovered an alleged paper leak network. Investigators claimed that several aspirants had paid between Rs 30 lakh and Rs 50 lakh to obtain access to the leaked question paper ahead of the test. Also Read: NEET UG Paper Leak An Insider's Job? NTA Official Under CBI Scanner Amid Ongoing Probe The probe was later transferred to the CBI, which alleged that the paper had been illegally accessed from an examination centre in Hazaribagh, Jharkhand, before the exam commenced. According to the agency, the paper was circulated through organised networks involving middlemen, students, and local operatives. The row also triggered widespread criticism over the awarding of “grace marks” and unusually high scores. In July 2024, the Supreme Court observed that a paper leak had indeed occurred but declined to cancel the examination, stating there was no proof of a “systemic breach” in the process.

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