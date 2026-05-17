BMW M440i Convertible And MG Cyberster: Best Convertibles To Buy?

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BMW M440i Convertible offers immersive six-cylinder engine with top-down driving.

MG Cyberster boasts dramatic scissor doors and futuristic spaceship styling.

It’s a scorching Sunday afternoon in Gurugram, the kind of weather where you would normally want to stay sealed inside an air-conditioned cabin. Instead, I’m behind the wheel of a convertible with the roof folded away, the hot breeze brushing across my face as the city rolls by. A panoramic sunroof may create an illusion of openness, but nothing truly replicates the sensation of driving a convertible. No matter how unforgiving the weather might be, dropping the roof instantly transforms your mood and completely changes the driving experience. With several exciting launches entering this niche segment, we brought together two of the newest and most talked-about offerings to understand why they could make the perfect first sports car. Here’s what stood out.

BMW M440i Convertible

Take the much-loved M340i powertrain, wrap it in a sleek sports car body, remove the roof, and the result is the M440i Convertible — a car that lets you experience BMW’s charismatic six-cylinder engine in an even more immersive way. Switch the car into Sport mode and the turbo-petrol motor comes alive with a deep growl, accompanied by a soundtrack of pops and crackles that sound even more intoxicating when there’s nothing separating you from the exhaust note.





With the roof down, the M440i Convertible feels engaging, lively, and unmistakably BMW. It carries the brand’s trademark sharp-edged driving character while adding the thrill of open-top motoring. The all-wheel-drive system does little to dilute its enthusiasm; instead, the car attacks corners with grace and composure, almost like a ballet dancer. The thick M-spec steering wheel adds to the sense of involvement and makes every turn feel rewarding.

Unlike the older Z4 roadster, the M440i feels far more usable on Indian roads. It rides with greater maturity and feels more planted over broken surfaces. The soft fabric roof can be opened or closed in just 18 seconds, making it convenient enough for spontaneous top-down drives. There are four seats too, although luggage space remains limited.





Visually, the M440i strikes a fine balance between aggression and elegance. The long silhouette, combined with the M styling elements, gives it a sophisticated road presence that feels more graceful than the Z4. It’s quick, exciting, and emotional, yet practical enough to be driven every day. And when you take it out for a late-night drive with the roof folded down, it delivers the kind of experience that reminds you exactly why convertibles remain so special.

MG Cyberster

If the BMW charms you gradually, the MG Cyberster grabs your attention instantly. The dramatic scissor doors alone are enough to make you pull out your phone and start taking pictures. Look closer and you notice the futuristic, spaceship-inspired styling details along with the ultra-low stance. The Cyberster doesn’t resemble anything else currently on Indian roads, and that uniqueness itself is a major part of its appeal.





The drama continues once you step inside. The cabin is filled with screens — four of them, to be precise — and the cockpit-like layout almost makes you feel as though you need a pilot’s licence before setting off. Yet, despite its radical appearance, the Cyberster is surprisingly approachable to drive. The steering feels light, the ride quality is reasonably comfortable, and it doesn’t intimidate you in city conditions.

Of course, practicality takes a hit. Headroom is tight and this is very much a strict two-seater. But what it offers instead is ease of ownership and a completely different flavour of performance. With a claimed range of around 400 km, it promises running costs that are dramatically lower than traditional sports cars known for single-digit fuel efficiency figures.





The real surprise arrives when you engage Sport mode. Thanks to its dual-motor setup, the Cyberster launches itself to 100 km/h with astonishing force — the kind of acceleration that rivals several supercars costing multiple crores. Still, when pushed hard through corners, you can feel the weight and softer setup underneath. It behaves more like a futuristic grand tourer than an out-and-out sports car. But then again, the Cyberster isn’t trying to be conventional. Its styling, technology, and electric performance create an experience that feels fresh and exciting enough for many buyers to sign the cheque almost instantly. At its price point, it also represents impressive value and proves that an electric sports car can still feel emotional and desirable.

Final Thoughts

Priced at around Rs 1.09 crore, the BMW M440i Convertible sits notably above the roughly Rs 80 lakh MG Cyberster. Yet both make compelling arguments as ideal first-time sports car purchases, which is exactly why they deserve to be mentioned together.

The Cyberster delivers drama, futuristic technology, and astonishing straight-line performance wrapped in a design that guarantees attention everywhere it goes. The M440i Convertible, meanwhile, combines BMW’s traditional M-car flamboyance with a brilliant six-cylinder engine and everyday usability.





Ultimately, these two cars target very different kinds of buyers. One is a classic open-top performance machine powered by a soulful petrol engine, while the other is an all-electric statement piece packed with theatre and speed. But despite their differences, both succeed in delivering the emotional experience you expect from a sports car without feeling outrageously overpriced — and that’s exactly what makes them such appealing first sports car options.