CBSE Says Errors Possible In Evaluation, Opens Rechecking Process For Class 12

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CBSE offers post-result review for Class 12 students.

Students can get scanned answer sheets, review them.

Apply for verification or re-evaluation post-review.

Marks may increase or decrease after recheck.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has started the post-result review process for Class 12 students who wish to check their scores again. Along with announcing the 2026 results, the board has assured students that any genuine evaluation mistakes will be corrected through a transparent system.

CBSE Controller of Examinations Sanyam Bhardwaj said that while the board evaluates nearly 1.25 crore answer sheets, minor errors may occasionally occur.

“We assess around 1.25 crore answer books, so there is always a possibility of mistakes at some level. To address such issues, students are provided with facilities for verification and re-evaluation,” he said.

He further stressed that CBSE functions in the interest of students and follows a transparent evaluation process.

The remarks came a day after CBSE reaffirmed on X its commitment to a “fair, transparent and equitable evaluation” system. The board also defended its On-Screen Marking process and confirmed that students unhappy with their marks will continue to have access to re-evaluation options.

Two-Step Rechecking Process

CBSE has outlined a two-stage procedure for students seeking a review of their marks.

In the first step, students can apply for scanned copies of their evaluated answer sheets. According to Bhardwaj, the application window for obtaining answer book copies will remain open from May 19 to May 22.

After receiving the copies, students will need to carefully examine their answers, compare them with the official marking scheme, and identify any discrepancies or unchecked responses.

“If students notice any mistakes, they should note them down,” Bhardwaj said.

The second stage will begin from May 26 to May 29, when students can formally apply for verification of marks or request re-evaluation based on the issues identified in their answer sheets.

Marks May Go Up Or Down

CBSE also clarified that the rechecking process could lead to either an increase or a reduction in marks.

Bhardwaj said that if experts confirm an error during review, corrections will be made immediately. Students awarded fewer marks than deserved will receive the revised scores. However, he also pointed out that if the correction results in lower marks, the final score will be reduced accordingly.

For many students, Class 12 board results play a major role in college admissions and future career opportunities. The re-evaluation process gives candidates an opportunity to ensure their answer sheets have been assessed accurately.

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