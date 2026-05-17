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HomeNewsWorldDrone Strike Sparks Fire Near UAE's Barakah Nuclear Plant

Drone Strike Sparks Fire Near UAE's Barakah Nuclear Plant

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 17 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)

A drone strike triggered a fire at an electrical generator at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE’s al-Dhafra region, authorities said on Sunday.

According to Abu Dhabi’s media office, the blaze occurred outside the plant’s inner perimeter and was brought under control without any injuries being reported. Officials also said there was no impact on radiological safety levels at the nuclear facility.

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About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 04:11 PM (IST)
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