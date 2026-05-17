Drone Strike Sparks Fire Near UAE's Barakah Nuclear Plant

A drone strike triggered a fire at an electrical generator at the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the UAE’s al-Dhafra region, authorities said on Sunday.

According to Abu Dhabi’s media office, the blaze occurred outside the plant’s inner perimeter and was brought under control without any injuries being reported. Officials also said there was no impact on radiological safety levels at the nuclear facility.

Authorities in Abu Dhabi responded to a fire incident that broke out in an electrical generator outside the inner perimeter of the Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region, caused by a drone strike. No injuries were reported, and there was no impact on radiological… — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@ADMediaOffice) May 17, 2026