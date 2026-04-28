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HomeEducationCBSE 12th Result 2026: No Second Board Exams, Check Compartment & Improvement Options

CBSE 12th Result 2026: No Second Board Exams, Check Compartment & Improvement Options

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 expected soon. No second board exams; check direct link, how to download marksheet, and improvement options.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 28 Apr 2026 02:02 PM (IST)

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the Class 12 board examination results around April 30, 2026, although an official confirmation is still awaited. As the result date approaches, students across the country are experiencing a mix of confidence and uncertainty regarding their performance. 

With the recent introduction of second board exams for Class 10, many Class 12 students are wondering whether a similar opportunity will be available to them. The key question remains: will intermediate students get a second chance to improve their scores in the same academic year? 

ALSO READ: CBSE Second Board Exams: Over 6.68 Lakh Students Apply, Majority Aim To Improve Marks

How to Check CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Go to the official website at cbseresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter your roll number, school number, and date of birth 

Step 4: Submit the details to access your result 

Step 5: Your marks will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and save the digital marksheet for future reference 

No Second Board Exams for Class 12, But Alternatives Exist 

Unlike Class 10, CBSE has not extended the provision of second board examinations to Class 12 students. This means there is no option to reappear for multiple subjects in the same manner as the newly introduced Class 10 system. 

However, students are not left without options. CBSE offers compartment and improvement exams, which provide an opportunity to either clear failed subjects or enhance scores. While these options serve a similar purpose, they come up with certain restrictions that students must understand before planning their next steps. 

Compartment vs Improvement Exams: Key Differences Explained 

Eligibility criteria differ significantly between these options. Compartment exams are meant for students who have failed in one or two subjects, allowing them to reappear without losing an academic year. On the other hand, improvement exams are designed for those who have already passed but wish to increase their marks. 

Another major difference lies in the number of subjects. While Class 10 second board exams allow students to attempt up to three subjects, Class 12 improvement exams are limited to just one subject. For compartment exams, students can only retake the subjects they did not clear. 

In terms of purpose, both options aim to support students academically. Improvement exams help boost scores, whereas compartment exams ensure continuity in education without repeating the entire year. 

CBSE Class 12 Result: No Official Toppers List 

CBSE does not release an official toppers list for Class 12 results. However, recent trends indicate that more students are scoring between 98% and 99%. 

Despite the absence of formal rankings, many schools and coaching institutes continue to highlight high achievements. This reflects that competition among top-performing students remains strong. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Soon: Date, Time Announcement Expected Anytime, Check Details

How Marks Are Considered After Re-Appear Attempts 

The evaluation process for revised attempts remains student friendly. Similar to the Class 10 system, CBSE considers the best score achieved by the student. This means that marks obtained in improvement or compartment exams will replace the earlier scores if they are higher. 

This approach ensures that students are not disadvantaged for attempting to improve their performance and can move forward with better results for higher education opportunities.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 28 Apr 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 CBSE 12th Result 2026 CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Date CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 April 30
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