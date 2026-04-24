CBSE Second Board Exams: Over 6.68 Lakh Students Apply, Majority Aim To Improve Marks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Over 6.68 lakh applications received for CBSE Class 10 exams.

Majority seek improvement; compartment and improvement options exist.

New system offers best marks from two exam opportunities.

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI) Over 6.68 lakh applications have been received for the second edition of the CBSE class 10 board exams, a majority of which are for improvement of scores received in the main exam whose results were declared earlier this month, the CBSE said on Friday.

A total of 6,68,854 regular candidates have applied for the second edition of CBSE boards, including 5,25,655 for improvement, 85,285 under compartment, and 57,914 under both compartment and improvement categories.

CBSE has introduced a two-edition system for class 10 board examinations from 2026, under which students are required to mandatorily appear in the first (main) examination, while the second examination serves as an additional opportunity for those in the compartment category or those seeking improvement.

The best marks among both examinations will be reflected in the mark sheet-cum-certificate issued by the board.

Students who pass the first examination can improve their performance in up to three subjects (Science, Mathematics, Social Science, and Languages).

According to official data, 1,92,508 candidates have opted to take the test for one subject, 2,79,227 for two subjects, and 1,97,119 for three subjects.

In addition, 9,765 private candidates have applied, including 8,323 under the third chance category and 1,442 under the first chance category.

A total of 2,66,209 female candidates and 4,02,643 male candidates have registered for the exams, while two candidates fall under the 'other' category.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) said the Second Examination is scheduled from May 15, 2026, onwards, with examinations to be conducted till May 21, 2026. The date sheet was released on April 23, 2026 and is available on the official CBSE website.

“All pre-examination processes, including LOC submission and date sheet publication, have been completed in a timely and systematic manner,” the board said.

The CBSE successfully conducted the class 10 main examinations for 24,83,479 students up to March 10, 2026 and declared the results on April 15, 2026. Of the 24,71,777 candidates who appeared, 23,16,008 passed, recording a pass percentage of 93.70.

The board said the results of the Second Board Examination will be declared in accordance with examination bye-laws by the end of June 2026.

ALSO READ: CBSE Class 10 Phase 2 Date Sheet 2026: Exams From May 15, Check Eligibility & Full Schedule Here

Students’ performance in the first examination is accessible through DigiLocker and can be used for admission to class 11 if they choose not to appear for the second examination. Final passing certificates and merit certificates will be issued after the declaration of the second examination results.

By introducing a flexible, multi-opportunity examination system, CBSE has significantly reduced performance pressure while empowering students to achieve their best outcomes, the CBSE said.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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