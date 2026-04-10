CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT Soon: Students Can Check Scores on UMANG App, Check Steps- By-Step Guide Here
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon. Check scores via UMANG App, DigiLocker or official site. Get direct link and step-by-step guide here.
Millions of students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board exams are eagerly awaiting their results. The wait is expected to end soon, with strong indications that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may declare the results shortly.
As per current expectations, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 could be released in the third or fourth week of April. However, some reports also suggest the result may be announced by the end of April or by mid-May.
Students will be able to check and download their results not only through the official website at results.cbse.nic.in but also via the UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance).
How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on UMANG App
Step 1: Download the UMANG App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store
Step 2: Register or log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar number
Step 3: Search for ‘CBSE’ in the app and select the ‘Class 10’ option
Step 4: Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and date of birth
Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result on the screen
Step 6: CBSE Results Also Available on DigiLocker and Official Website
CBSE Result 2026 Direct Link & Official Websites
Apart from the UMANG App, students can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 results via DigiLocker and the official CBSE websites. Checking results through results.cbse.nic.in remains one of the easiest methods.
How to Check CBSE Result 2026 Online
Step 1: Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the respective Class 10 or Class 12 result link
Step 3: Enter roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card details
Step 4: Submit the information to view the result
Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference
Students should note that CBSE will not release a toppers’ list this year. Results can also be accessed through DigiLocker and the UMANG App.
CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Date
The Class 10 board exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are still ongoing and will end on April 9. After the completion of exams, the evaluation process will begin.
Based on past trends, CBSE may release Class 10 and Class 12 results separately. The Class 12 results are likely to be declared by the second week of May 2026.
However, it is important to note that no official confirmation has been issued yet. Students are advised to stay updated and keep an eye on official announcements.
Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI