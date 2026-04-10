Millions of students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board exams are eagerly awaiting their results. The wait is expected to end soon, with strong indications that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may declare the results shortly.

As per current expectations, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 could be released in the third or fourth week of April. However, some reports also suggest the result may be announced by the end of April or by mid-May.

Students will be able to check and download their results not only through the official website at results.cbse.nic.in but also via the UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance).

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on UMANG App

Step 1: Download the UMANG App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store

Step 2: Register or log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar number

Step 3: Search for ‘CBSE’ in the app and select the ‘Class 10’ option

Step 4: Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and date of birth

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result on the screen

Step 6: CBSE Results Also Available on DigiLocker and Official Website

CBSE Result 2026 Direct Link & Official Websites

Apart from the UMANG App, students can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 results via DigiLocker and the official CBSE websites. Checking results through results.cbse.nic.in remains one of the easiest methods.

How to Check CBSE Result 2026 Online

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the respective Class 10 or Class 12 result link

Step 3: Enter roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card details

Step 4: Submit the information to view the result

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference

Students should note that CBSE will not release a toppers’ list this year. Results can also be accessed through DigiLocker and the UMANG App.

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Date

The Class 10 board exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are still ongoing and will end on April 9. After the completion of exams, the evaluation process will begin.

Based on past trends, CBSE may release Class 10 and Class 12 results separately. The Class 12 results are likely to be declared by the second week of May 2026.

However, it is important to note that no official confirmation has been issued yet. Students are advised to stay updated and keep an eye on official announcements.

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