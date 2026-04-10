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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT Soon: Students Can Check Scores on UMANG App, Check Steps- By-Step Guide Here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 OUT Soon: Students Can Check Scores on UMANG App, Check Steps- By-Step Guide Here

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon. Check scores via UMANG App, DigiLocker or official site. Get direct link and step-by-step guide here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 10 Apr 2026 01:15 PM (IST)

Millions of students who appeared for the CBSE Class 10 board exams are eagerly awaiting their results. The wait is expected to end soon, with strong indications that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) may declare the results shortly. 

As per current expectations, the CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 could be released in the third or fourth week of April. However, some reports also suggest the result may be announced by the end of April or by mid-May. 

Students will be able to check and download their results not only through the official website at results.cbse.nic.in but also via the UMANG App (Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance). 

How to Check CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on UMANG App 

Step 1: Download the UMANG App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store 

Step 2: Register or log in using your mobile number or Aadhaar number 

Step 3: Search for ‘CBSE’ in the app and select the ‘Class 10’ option 

Step 4: Enter required details such as roll number, school number, and date of birth 

Step 5: Click on ‘Submit’ to view your result on the screen 

Step 6: CBSE Results Also Available on DigiLocker and Official Website 

CBSE Result 2026 Direct Link & Official Websites 

Apart from the UMANG App, students can also access their Class 10 and Class 12 results via DigiLocker and the official CBSE websites. Checking results through results.cbse.nic.in remains one of the easiest methods. 

How to Check CBSE Result 2026 Online 

Step 1: Visit the official website: results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the respective Class 10 or Class 12 result link 

Step 3: Enter roll number, school number, date of birth, and admit card details 

Step 4: Submit the information to view the result 

Step 5: Download and save a copy for future reference 

Students should note that CBSE will not release a toppers’ list this year. Results can also be accessed through DigiLocker and the UMANG App. 

CBSE Class 12 Result 2026 Expected Date 

The Class 10 board exams concluded on March 11, while Class 12 exams are still ongoing and will end on April 9. After the completion of exams, the evaluation process will begin. 

Based on past trends, CBSE may release Class 10 and Class 12 results separately. The Class 12 results are likely to be declared by the second week of May 2026. 

However, it is important to note that no official confirmation has been issued yet. Students are advised to stay updated and keep an eye on official announcements. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 10 Apr 2026 01:15 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CBSE CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 On UMANG App CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Date CBSE 10 Result 2026
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