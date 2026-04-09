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HomeEducationCBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Official Websites, Steps & New Exam Policy

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Expected Soon: Check Date, Official Websites, Steps & New Exam Policy

CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 expected soon. Check official websites, direct link, steps to download marksheet, and new exam policy updates.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 09 Apr 2026 01:57 PM (IST)

CBSE 10th Result 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education is likely to announce the Class 10 results for the 2026 session soon, as students await the official update. Once declared, candidates will be able to check their results online by entering essential details such as roll number and date of birth. Students are advised to keep their admit cards ready to ensure a smooth and quick login process. 

The CBSE Class 10 board exams for the current academic session were conducted from February 17 to March 11, 2026. The examination process began with the Mathematics Standard paper, and all exams were held in a single shift starting at 10:30 AM. 

Here’s everything you need to know from result date, direct link, to the new exam system.

CBSE Result 2026 Direct Link: Where to Check Scorecard 

To make result access convenient, CBSE will release the scorecards across multiple official platforms. Students can check their results on the following websites: 

– cbse.gov.in 

– cbseresults.nic.in 

– results.digilocker.gov.in 

– umang.gov.in 

Candidates are advised to use only these official portals to avoid incorrect information or technical issues. 

How to Download CBSE 10th Marksheet Step-by-Step 

Students can follow these simple steps to check and download their results: 

Step 1: Visit cbseresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the Class 10 result link on the homepage 

Step 3: Enter login credentials such as registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: View the result displayed on the screen 

Step 5: Download and save the scorecard for future use 

Additionally, results can also be accessed through the UMANG app by logging in with a registered mobile number and entering the required details. 

CBSE New Two-Exam Policy Explained for Students 

From the 2026 academic session, CBSE has implemented a new system allowing students to appear for a second board examination. This move is intended to help students improve their performance in up to three subjects, offering greater flexibility and reducing academic pressure. 

CBSE Pass Percentage Trends & Compartment Rules 

Over the years, CBSE has maintained consistently high pass percentages. Here is a look at the data from the past six years: 

  • 2025: 93.66% 
  • 2024: 93.60% 
  • 2023: 93.12% 
  • 2022: 94.40% 
  • 2021: 99.04% 
  • 2020: 91.46% 

Students who fail in up to two subjects in the first phase will be placed in the compartment category and allowed to appear in the second phase examination. However, those who fail in three or more subjects or do not appear for the exams will not be eligible for the second attempt and will need to appear for the main board exams in 2027. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 09 Apr 2026 01:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
CBSE CBSE Result 2026 CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 CBSE 10th Result 2026 CBSE Pass Percentage CBSE Two-Exam Policy CBSE Result 2026 Direct Link
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