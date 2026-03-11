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HomeEducationAFCAT 1 Result 2026 Declared at afcat.cdac.in, Direct Link To Check

AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Declared at afcat.cdac.in, Direct Link To Check

IAF declares AFCAT 1 Result 2026 at afcat.edcil.co.in; candidates can check scorecards, cutoff marks and AFSB shortlist details.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 12:12 PM (IST)

AFCAT 1 Result 2026 OUT: The Indian Air Force (IAF) has announced the results of the Air Force Common Admission Test (AFCAT 01/2026) today, 11 March. Candidates who took the examination on 31 January can now check their results, view their scorecards, and download the merit list from the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in. 

Through this recruitment drive, the Indian Air Force aims to fill 340 vacancies for Group A Gazetted Officer posts in different branches, including the Flying Branch, Ground Duty (Technical), and Ground Duty (Non-Technical). 

The AFCAT exam is conducted to select young men and women who wish to join the Indian Air Force as commissioned officers. Candidates who clear all stages of the selection process will be recruited into various branches, such as the Flying and Ground Duty (Technical and Non-Technical) branches. 

AFCAT 1 Result 2026: How To Check 

Step 1: Visit the official website at afcat.edcil.co.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, find and click the link that says “AFCAT-01/2026 Result has been declared.” 

Step 3: You will be taken to the candidate login page. 

Step 4: Enter your registered email ID and password to log in. 

Step 5: Your AFCAT 01/2026 scorecard will appear on the screen. Download it and keep a few copies for future use. 

Direct Link to Download - AFCAT 1 Result 2026

AFCAT Result 2026: Details Mentioned On Scorecard 

The AFCAT 01/2026 scorecard will include several important details related to the candidate’s performance in the examination. These details include: 

  • Candidate’s full name and registration number 
  • Marks obtained in each section 
  • Total marks secured in the exam 
  • AFCAT cutoff marks for the year 
  • Qualification status for the next stage of the selection process 
  • Category-wise ranking information 

Candidates who score equal to or higher than the prescribed cutoff marks will be shortlisted for the next stage, which is the Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) testing. 

AFCAT Result 2026: Cut-off and Normalization 

The Indian Air Force follows a normalisation process to ensure fair evaluation of candidates who appear in different shifts of the online examination. Candidates can check the AFCAT cutoff marks along with their results by logging in to the official website using their email ID, password, and captcha code. 

The cutoff represents the minimum score required for candidates to qualify in the AFCAT exam. Those who obtain marks equal to or higher than the cutoff will move on to the next stage of the recruitment process. 

The AFCAT cutoff is determined based on several factors, including the difficulty level of the exam, the number of vacancies available, the total marks in the test, and the number of candidates who appeared for the examination. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Mar 2026 12:10 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News AFCAT 1 Result 2026 AFCAT 1 Result 2026 Declared AFCAT 1
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