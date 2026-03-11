NEET UG Registration 2026 Ends Today At neet.nta.nic.in, Apply Now

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that the registration window for NEET UG 2026 will close today on March 11, 2026. Candidates who wish to appear for the medical entrance examination must complete their online application on the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate medical courses at institutions across the country must submit their application forms before the deadline. The online registration for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2026 will remain open until 9 PM on Wednesday, 11 March.

NEET UG 2026: Category-wise Application Fee

The application fee for NEET UG 2026 varies depending on the candidate’s category:

General category: ₹1,700

General-EWS category: ₹1,600

SC/ST/PwD category: ₹1,000

NEET UG 2026: How to Apply

Candidates can complete the NEET UG 2026 application process by following these steps:

Visit the official website: neet.nta.nic.in. Register by providing basic details such as your name, address, category, and contact information. Create a password and finish the registration process. Log in to your account and fill out the application form carefully. Take a live photograph and upload all the required documents. Pay the application fee using the available online payment methods. Check all the details thoroughly and submit the form. Download and keep a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET UG 2026: Documents Required

Applicants should keep the following documents ready while filling out the application form:

Passport-size photograph

Postcard-size photograph

Finger impressions of both hands and thumbs

Scanned signature

Category certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 pass certificate or equivalent

Class 10-mark sheet or equivalent

CGPA-to-percentage conversion certificate for Class 10 (if applicable)

Valid identity proof

Address proof for both present and permanent residence

PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) certificate, if applicable

Citizenship certificate for NRI, OCI, or foreign national candidates

NEET UG 2026: Eligibility Criteria

Before applying, candidates should make sure they meet the eligibility requirements for NEET UG 2026. The criteria are expected to remain the same as those followed in the previous year.

Applicants must have passed, or be appearing for, the Class 12 board examination or an equivalent qualification with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Biotechnology, and English as compulsory subjects.

Candidates from the General category must secure at least 50% aggregate marks in the qualifying examination. Those in the General-PwD category need a minimum of 45% marks, while candidates belonging to SC, ST, OBC, and reserved PwD categories must obtain at least 40% marks.

Candidates must also be at least 17 years old at the time of admission or should reach this age on or before 31 December 2026. In other words, applicants must have been born on or before 31 December 2009. At present, there is no upper age limit for appearing in the NEET examination.

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