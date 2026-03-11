CTET Feb Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CTET Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the answer key for February 2026 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon. Once it is published, candidates who took the examination will be able to download it from the official website, ctet.nic.in.

By logging in with their credentials, candidates will also be able to view the answer key along with their individual response sheets.

CTET February 2026 Exam Details

The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across multiple centres in the country. The test is held for individuals seeking eligibility to teach in primary and upper primary classes.

Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 aim to become teachers for Classes 1 to 5, while those who appeared for Paper 2 are aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8. The upcoming release of the answer key will help participants analyse their performance and calculate their expected scores before the official results are announced.

The provisional answer key plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency in the evaluation process, as candidates can cross-check the official answers with the responses they marked during the exam.

CTET Feb Answer Key 2026: Steps To Download

Candidates will need to follow a few simple steps to access the provisional answer key once it is released by the board:

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Login: CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key" link.

Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password to log in.

Step 4: The answer key along with the response sheet will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.

NOTE: Candidates can also access it through the "CTET Feb 2026 Exam Answer Key Download Link" once the board activates it on the website.

CTET February Final Answer Key 2026:

After releasing the provisional answer key, CBSE will open a window for candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. Aspirants will be able to submit objections along with supporting evidence during the designated period.

All the challenges submitted by candidates will be carefully reviewed by subject experts. Based on this review, the board will publish the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the CTET February 2026 results.

Re-Exam for Two Centres in Bihar

Meanwhile, the board has cancelled CTET Paper 2 at two examination centres in Bihar due to unavoidable circumstances. The affected centres are St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar in Vaishali (Hajipur) and Lakshya International Academy.

CBSE has stated that candidates who appeared at these centres will be given another opportunity to take the exam. The re-examination is expected to be conducted within 15 days.

The board will soon inform affected candidates about the revised exam schedule and other important details.

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