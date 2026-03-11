Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationCTET Feb Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CTET Feb Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Here's How To Check

CTET Feb 2026 provisional answer key likely soon on ctet.nic.in; candidates can check responses, raise objections, and estimate scores.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 11 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)

CTET Answer Key 2026: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the answer key for February 2026 Central Teacher Eligibility Test (CTET) soon. Once it is published, candidates who took the examination will be able to download it from the official website, ctet.nic.in.  

By logging in with their credentials, candidates will also be able to view the answer key along with their individual response sheets.  

CTET February 2026 Exam Details  

The CTET February 2026 examination was conducted on February 7 and 8 across multiple centres in the country. The test is held for individuals seeking eligibility to teach in primary and upper primary classes.  

Candidates who appeared for Paper 1 aim to become teachers for Classes 1 to 5, while those who appeared for Paper 2 are aspiring to teach Classes 6 to 8. The upcoming release of the answer key will help participants analyse their performance and calculate their expected scores before the official results are announced.  

The provisional answer key plays a crucial role in ensuring transparency in the evaluation process, as candidates can cross-check the official answers with the responses they marked during the exam.  

CTET Feb Answer Key 2026: Steps To Download   

Candidates will need to follow a few simple steps to access the provisional answer key once it is released by the board:  

Step 1: Visit the official website at ctet.nic.in.  

Step 2: On the homepage, click on "Login: CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key" link.  

Step 3: Enter your registration ID and password to log in.  

Step 4: The answer key along with the response sheet will appear on the screen.  

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.  

NOTE: Candidates can also access it through the "CTET Feb 2026 Exam Answer Key Download Link" once the board activates it on the website.  

CTET February Final Answer Key 2026:  

After releasing the provisional answer key, CBSE will open a window for candidates to challenge any answer they believe is incorrect. Aspirants will be able to submit objections along with supporting evidence during the designated period.  

All the challenges submitted by candidates will be carefully reviewed by subject experts. Based on this review, the board will publish the final answer key, which will be used to prepare the CTET February 2026 results.  

Re-Exam for Two Centres in Bihar  

Meanwhile, the board has cancelled CTET Paper 2 at two examination centres in Bihar due to unavoidable circumstances. The affected centres are St. John's Academy, Basmati Nagar in Vaishali (Hajipur) and Lakshya International Academy.  

CBSE has stated that candidates who appeared at these centres will be given another opportunity to take the exam. The re-examination is expected to be conducted within 15 days.  

The board will soon inform affected candidates about the revised exam schedule and other important details. 

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read
Published at : 11 Mar 2026 09:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News CTET Feb Answer Key 2026 CTET Feb 2026 Answer Key CTET February 2026 Exam
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
CTET Feb Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Here's How To Check
CTET Feb Answer Key 2026 Expected Soon At ctet.nic.in, Here's How To Check
Education
43 New Medical Colleges For 2025–26; Over 11,600 MBBS Seats Approved, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha
43 New Medical Colleges For 2025–26; Over 11,600 MBBS Seats Approved, Govt Tells Rajya Sabha
Education
LPG Shortage In Mumbai Puts Mid-Day Meal Programme For 7.5 Lakh Students At Risk
LPG Shortage In Mumbai Puts Mid-Day Meal Programme For 7.5 Lakh Students At Risk
Education
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 11, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
School Assembly News Headlines Today March 11, Top National, International, Sports, Business News
Advertisement

Videos

Energy Alert: LPG Supply Secured Amid Middle East Conflict; Mumbai & Chandigarh Face Local Shortages
LPG Supply Alert: Bengaluru Faces Commercial Cylinder Shortage Amid Middle East Crisis
Breaking News: BJP MP Sambit Patra accuses Rahul Gandhi of “undermining India” at AI Summit
Lok Sabha Update: Owaisi raises constitutional objections during Speaker no-confidence debate
Breaking: No vacancy yet in Speaker’s office; no-confidence motion formally admitted in LS
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | India’s High Stakes In West Asia Demand Strategic Diplomacy
Opinion
Embed widget