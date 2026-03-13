The government led by Yogi Adityanath has intensified its crackdown on cow slaughter and cattle smuggling, with more than 35,000 people arrested across the state as part of a sustained enforcement drive.

Officials said a special campaign launched under the chief minister’s directions aimed to dismantle organised networks involved in illegal slaughter and cattle smuggling. So far, 14,182 cases linked to cow slaughter have been registered in Uttar Pradesh, leading to the arrest of 35,924 accused.

Strict Laws Invoked Against Accused

To strengthen enforcement, the state amended the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020 in June 2020.

Authorities said the legislation provides for stringent penalties, including up to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for cow slaughter and fines ranging from ₹3 lakh to ₹5 lakh. Injuring or mutilating cattle can attract up to seven years in prison along with a fine of up to ₹3 lakh.

Beyond regular criminal charges, officials invoked several stringent laws against the accused. Of the total arrested, 13,793 individuals were booked under the Goonda Act, while 178 faced action under the National Security Act. Another 14,305 were booked under the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act.

Financial Networks Also Targeted

Officials said the crackdown extended beyond arrests, with the government also targeting the financial backbone of organised crime groups.

Under Section 14(1) of the Gangster Act, properties worth nearly ₹83.32 crore belonging to accused individuals were seized. These included land, vehicles and other assets allegedly acquired through illegal activities.

Authorities said the move was aimed at weakening the financial capacity of criminal networks involved in cattle smuggling and illegal slaughter.

Special Teams and Surveillance

The state government also formed special police teams to monitor and curb such activities. Intelligence surveillance, district-level task forces and heightened vigilance along border areas were deployed to track organised networks.

Night patrols were intensified in several sensitive districts, while transportation of cattle has been closely monitored. Officials also conducted regular drives against illegal slaughterhouses.

According to the administration, the sustained enforcement campaign has led to a noticeable decline in illegal animal slaughter cases and disrupted organised gangs operating in the sector.