Bengal: Trinamool Leader Shot In Bally, Howrah; Suspect Absconding As Family Alleges Conspiracy

HomeCitiesBengal: Trinamool Leader Shot In Bally, Howrah; Suspect Absconding As Family Alleges Conspiracy

A police picket has been deployed outside Basu Chowdhury’s residence, but the building-materials trader is still missing.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 09:54 PM (IST)
Soumitra Roy, Shivashis Maulik, Howrah–Bally: Two days have passed since the Trinamool Panchayat Pradhan was shot in Bally, yet the main accused, Basu Chowdhury, remains untraceable. Investigators suspect he may have fled to another state. Police teams searched multiple hideouts across Bally, Belur and Liluah on Friday and Saturday nights. A police picket has been deployed outside Basu Chowdhury’s residence, but the building-materials trader is still missing.

Family Alleges a Bigger Mastermind

The family of the Trinamool panchayat head who was attacked with explosives believes a larger conspiracy is involved. Even after nearly three days, from Thursday night to Sunday, the police have not been able to arrest the key accused. The victim’s family remains terrified as the political temperature rises.

Eyewitnesses Name the Attacker

Around 10:30 PM on Thursday, the assailant shot Debabrata Mandal, the Trinamool-run Sampuipara Basukati Panchayat chief, on a crowded Bally road. From the outset, both the family and eyewitnesses identified the attacker as Basu Chowdhury. Police, however, have yet to apprehend him.

‘Not Done by One Person Alone’, Says Family

The family insists that Basu Chowdhury did not act alone and claims a larger mastermind orchestrated the attack. Trinamool worker Anupam Rana, who was riding the motorbike with Debabrata Mandal, was also shot. He fled immediately after the incident and has since remained in fear.

Political Reactions and Protests

The shooting has triggered political fallout. On Sunday, the BJP staged a protest march in Bally.

The victim’s family voiced their fear publicly, “He shot on the street, now he will come home and kill him.”

They further alleged lack of security, “If we had taken the law into our own hands, we would have shot too. Someone might have used the assailant. There were so many people—did anyone try to save him? There is no police security in the area,” said the injured leader’s brother.

Police Suspect Accused May Have Left the State

Police believe the shooter may have crossed state lines. Searches were conducted across Bally, Belur and Liluah.

On 27 November, the panchayat head was shot repeatedly in a crowded street. His companion, Trinamool activist Anupam Rana, was also shot. After firing, the attacker walked away calmly. While the family and witnesses maintain that the attacker was Basu Chowdhury, the key question remains: where has he gone?

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 09:54 PM (IST)
Howrah TMC Bally WEst Bengal .TMC TMC Leader Shot
