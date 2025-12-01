Your Next Smartphone Will Have THIS Govt App Pre-Installed… And You Can’t Remove It

India’s telecom ministry has asked every smartphone company to preload all new phones with a government-owned cybersecurity app called Sanchar Saathi. This order has been sent privately to phone makers, and it is expected to create a big clash with Apple because Apple normally does not allow any government or third-party apps to be pre-installed before a phone is sold.

India is one of the biggest mobile markets in the world with over 1.2 billion subscribers, and the government says the app has already helped recover more than 700,000 lost phones.

Telecom Cybersecurity Order For Smartphone Makers

According to the November 28 order, big companies like Apple, Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, and Xiaomi now have 90 days to make sure that the Sanchar Saathi app is pre-installed on all new smartphones. The order also mentions that users will not be able to disable the app.

Reuters reported that for devices already in the supply chain, the phone makers will have to add the app through a software update. The telecom ministry has not commented on the issue. Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi have also not given any response yet.

Industry sources say the order was issued without consulting smartphone companies, which has raised worries within the industry. Apple has strict internal rules that do not allow any app, especially government or third-party, to be installed before a device is sold, so this directive goes against Apple’s policy.

This is not the first time Apple and the Indian telecom regulator have disagreed. They have had earlier arguments over a government anti-spam app as well.

What Can The Sanchar Saathi App Do?

The government says this step is important because duplicate or fake IMEI numbers are being used for scams, phone theft, and misuse of telecom networks. IMEI is a 14- to 17-digit number that is unique for every phone and helps block stolen phones from accessing networks.

The Sanchar Saathi app lets users verify IMEI numbers, report suspicious calls, and block stolen devices. The government says the app has more than 5 million downloads and has helped block over 3.7 million lost or stolen phones.

More than 30 million fake connections have also been terminated. The government believes this app supports cybersecurity and helps the police trace stolen devices and reduce the circulation of counterfeit phones.