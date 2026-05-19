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HomeCitiesFrom Srinagar To Varanasi: Centre Plans Water Metro Expansion To 18 Cities Across India

From Srinagar To Varanasi: Centre Plans Water Metro Expansion To 18 Cities Across India

The Centre plans to expand Water Metro services to 18 cities, using Kochi’s successful model as a national blueprint.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 19 May 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Government plans nationwide water metro expansion to 18 cities.
  • First phase targets Guwahati, Srinagar, Varanasi, and other cities.
  • National policy drafted to guide urban water transport systems.
  • Kochi model's success to guide eco-friendly transit expansion.

Three years after the successful launch of the Kochi Water Metro, the Union government is preparing an ambitious nationwide expansion of water-based urban transport systems to 18 additional cities. The move was reviewed during a high-level meeting chaired by Sarbananda Sonowal, who confirmed that the rollout would be implemented in multiple phases as part of a broader push toward sustainable urban mobility.

First-Phase Cities Identified For Rollout

Under the first phase of the project, the government has shortlisted cities including Guwahati, Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj for Water Metro services.

In Assam, the cities of Tezpur and Dibrugarh are expected to be taken up during the second phase of implementation.

Officials said the expansion is aimed at transforming inland waterways into efficient urban transit corridors while also boosting tourism in cities blessed with navigable rivers and water bodies.

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Centre Drafts National Water Metro Policy

Alongside the expansion plans, the Centre is also working on the Draft National Water Metro Policy, 2026, which has already been circulated for inter-ministerial consultations.

The proposed policy seeks to create a nationwide framework for urban water transport systems, laying down operational, technical, and infrastructure guidelines for future projects.

According to Sonowal, Water Metro systems offer several advantages over conventional metro rail networks. He noted that such projects are far less capital-intensive because they utilize existing waterways and require minimal civil infrastructure.

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Kochi Model To Guide National Expansion

The Centre is relying heavily on the operational experience of the Kochi Water Metro as a template for replication across the country.

An official statement said the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) had engaged Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) to conduct feasibility studies in 18 cities identified for potential implementation.

Officials believe the model’s lower land acquisition requirements, shorter construction timelines, and reduced operational costs  particularly with the use of electric and hybrid ferries, make it an attractive solution for rapidly growing urban centres.

The proposed network is expected to not only ease traffic congestion but also redefine public transportation in riverfront and coastal cities by integrating eco-friendly mobility into everyday commuting.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the Union government planning regarding water-based urban transport?

The Union government is planning an ambitious nationwide expansion of water-based urban transport systems to 18 additional cities, building on the success of the Kochi Water Metro.

Which cities are included in the first phase of the Water Metro expansion?

The first phase of the project includes cities such as Guwahati, Srinagar, Patna, Varanasi, Ayodhya, and Prayagraj.

What are the advantages of Water Metro systems compared to conventional metro rail?

Water Metro systems are less capital-intensive, utilize existing waterways, and require minimal civil infrastructure. They also reduce city congestion and offer a comfortable, scenic commute.

What is the purpose of the Draft National Water Metro Policy, 2026?

The proposed policy aims to create a nationwide framework for urban water transport systems by establishing operational, technical, and infrastructure guidelines for future projects.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 May 2026 02:09 PM (IST)
Tags :
Sarbananda Sonowal Kochi Water Metro Water Metro
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