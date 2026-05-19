May 18 is observed as Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day by Sri Lankan Tamils worldwide and some Tamils in India. It commemorates civilians and fighters who died during the final stages of Sri Lanka's civil war.
‘Mullivaikkal Lives In Our Hearts’: Vijay Remembers LTTE Chief Prabhakaran, Extends Solidarity To SL Tamils
TVK chief Vijay renewed support for Sri Lankan Tamils on Mullivaikkal Day, invoking LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran.
- Actor Vijay expressed solidarity with Sri Lankan Tamils on Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day.
- He vowed to uphold memories of Mullivaikkal and stand for Tamil kin abroad.
- Vijay's stance revives the political importance of Tamil identity in Tamil Nadu.
- His repeated references to Prabhakaran highlight the issue's enduring emotional weight.
Joseph Vijay has once again voiced support for Sri Lankan Tamils, invoking the memory of Mullivaikkal, the site associated with the final phase of Sri Lanka’s civil war where Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan military on May 18, 2009. In a post on X marking Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, Vijay wrote: “We will carry the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts! We will always stand in solidarity for the rights of our Tamil kin living across the sea!”
May 18 is observed by Sri Lankan Tamils worldwide, as well as sections of Tamils in India, as a day of remembrance for civilians and fighters who died during the final stages of the conflict.
Vijay Revives Tamil Identity Narrative
Vijay’s remarks underscore the continued political resonance of the Sri Lankan Tamil issue in Tamil Nadu politics, particularly among parties emphasizing Tamil identity and cultural nationalism.
The issue has historically shaped political discourse in the state, though mainstream Dravidian parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam adopted a more cautious approach following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.
The LTTE remains a banned organisation in India because of its role in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, with Prabhakaran identified as the prime accused in the case.
However, newer political formations, including Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have increasingly framed the Sri Lankan Tamil issue within a broader “Tamil First” political identity.
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Mullivaikkal Remains a Powerful Symbol
Mullivaikkal has evolved into a deeply emotional and symbolic reference point for many Tamils across the globe. The Sri Lankan civil war, which lasted nearly three decades, began amid demands for a separate Tamil homeland and allegations of discrimination against Tamils in Sri Lanka.
The conflict eventually escalated into a prolonged ethnic war that ended in 2009 with the death of Prabhakaran and the military defeat of the LTTE.
Vijay’s latest remarks come months after a controversial speech he delivered in Nagapattinam district in September 2025. During that address, he referred to Sri Lankan Tamils as “umbilical-cord kin” and described Prabhakaran as a figure who had shown them “motherly love.”
He had then said: “Our umbilical-cord kin, the Eelam Tamils, whether they are in Sri Lanka or anywhere else in the world, are suffering after losing a leader who showed them motherly affection. It is our duty to raise our voice for them.”
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Political Undercurrents In Tamil Nadu
Although the Sri Lankan Tamil issue did not dominate the recent Assembly elections, Vijay’s repeated references to Mullivaikkal and Prabhakaran indicate that the subject continues to carry emotional and political weight in Tamil Nadu.
His minority government currently relies on outside support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a party known for taking a vocal pro-LTTE position on Sri Lankan Tamil issues.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day?
Why does Joseph Vijay support Sri Lankan Tamils?
Joseph Vijay voices support for Sri Lankan Tamils to stand in solidarity for the rights of Tamil people living abroad. He invokes the memory of Mullivaikkal, a significant site from Sri Lanka's civil war.
What is the significance of Mullivaikkal?
Mullivaikkal is a deeply emotional and symbolic reference point for many Tamils globally. It is associated with the final phase of Sri Lanka's civil war, where Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed.
How does the Sri Lankan Tamil issue influence Tamil Nadu politics?
The Sri Lankan Tamil issue continues to have political resonance in Tamil Nadu, especially for parties emphasizing Tamil identity. Newer formations like Vijay's TVK frame it within a 'Tamil First' political identity.