Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vijay expressed solidarity with Sri Lankan Tamils on Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day.

He vowed to uphold memories of Mullivaikkal and stand for Tamil kin abroad.

Vijay's stance revives the political importance of Tamil identity in Tamil Nadu.

His repeated references to Prabhakaran highlight the issue's enduring emotional weight.

Joseph Vijay has once again voiced support for Sri Lankan Tamils, invoking the memory of Mullivaikkal, the site associated with the final phase of Sri Lanka’s civil war where Velupillai Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan military on May 18, 2009. In a post on X marking Mullivaikkal Remembrance Day, Vijay wrote: “We will carry the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts! We will always stand in solidarity for the rights of our Tamil kin living across the sea!”

May 18 is observed by Sri Lankan Tamils worldwide, as well as sections of Tamils in India, as a day of remembrance for civilians and fighters who died during the final stages of the conflict.

Vijay Revives Tamil Identity Narrative

Vijay’s remarks underscore the continued political resonance of the Sri Lankan Tamil issue in Tamil Nadu politics, particularly among parties emphasizing Tamil identity and cultural nationalism.

The issue has historically shaped political discourse in the state, though mainstream Dravidian parties such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam adopted a more cautious approach following the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991.

The LTTE remains a banned organisation in India because of its role in Rajiv Gandhi’s assassination, with Prabhakaran identified as the prime accused in the case.

However, newer political formations, including Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), have increasingly framed the Sri Lankan Tamil issue within a broader “Tamil First” political identity.

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Mullivaikkal Remains a Powerful Symbol

Mullivaikkal has evolved into a deeply emotional and symbolic reference point for many Tamils across the globe. The Sri Lankan civil war, which lasted nearly three decades, began amid demands for a separate Tamil homeland and allegations of discrimination against Tamils in Sri Lanka.

The conflict eventually escalated into a prolonged ethnic war that ended in 2009 with the death of Prabhakaran and the military defeat of the LTTE.

Vijay’s latest remarks come months after a controversial speech he delivered in Nagapattinam district in September 2025. During that address, he referred to Sri Lankan Tamils as “umbilical-cord kin” and described Prabhakaran as a figure who had shown them “motherly love.”

He had then said: “Our umbilical-cord kin, the Eelam Tamils, whether they are in Sri Lanka or anywhere else in the world, are suffering after losing a leader who showed them motherly affection. It is our duty to raise our voice for them.”

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Political Undercurrents In Tamil Nadu

Although the Sri Lankan Tamil issue did not dominate the recent Assembly elections, Vijay’s repeated references to Mullivaikkal and Prabhakaran indicate that the subject continues to carry emotional and political weight in Tamil Nadu.

His minority government currently relies on outside support from the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), a party known for taking a vocal pro-LTTE position on Sri Lankan Tamil issues.