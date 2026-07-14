Uttarakhand SIR Update: 71.33 Lakh Voters Included In Draft List, 19 Lakh Under Verification.

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Polling stations increased; unlisted voters must submit Form-6.

The Uttarakhand Election Department has released the draft electoral roll after the first phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise. The updated draft list includes the names of 71,33,785 voters across the state.

However, around 19 lakh voters have been found with discrepancies in their forms related to documents or submitted information. These voters will receive notices from the Election Commission. The department has clarified that receiving a notice does not mean that a voter’s name will be removed from the electoral roll. Eligible voters will be given an opportunity to present their case and submit the required documents.

ALSO READ | Raja Raghuvanshi Murder Case Supreme Court To Hear Plea Against Sonam Bail On July 21

Voter List Finalisation By September 15

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Vijay Kumar Jogdande said that all claims, objections and cases related to notices will be resolved by September 11. The final voter list will be published on September 15.

According to the Election Department, notices will be issued only to those voters whose SIR forms have discrepancies related to address, identity details, date of birth information, or mismatches with previous records.

Such voters will be able to submit necessary documents before the concerned election officials and present their side. To make the process easier for people in rural areas, hearings have also been arranged at the Nyaya Panchayat level.

ALSO READ | ‘She Will Have To Go To Jail’: Bangladesh Warns Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Over Return From India

Why Are Some Voters Receiving Notices?

The Election Department has clarified that even voters whose names appear in the draft list may receive notices if discrepancies are found in their SIR forms.

Officials have advised voters not to remain assured only after checking their names in the draft list. They should regularly monitor updates from the Booth Level Officer (BLO) or election offices and respond within the given time to ensure their names remain in the final list.

District-Wise Voter Details

According to the new draft list, Uttarakhand has approximately:

37.23 lakh male voters

34.23 lakh female voters

Among districts, Haridwar has the highest number of voters, with around 12.45 lakh names on the list. It is followed by Dehradun with 11.90 lakh voters and Udham Singh Nagar with around 11.55 lakh voters.

Meanwhile, hilly districts such as Rudraprayag, Champawat and Bageshwar have comparatively fewer voters.

What Happens If SIR Form Was Not Submitted?

Voters who failed to submit their SIR forms on time and were placed under the ‘Uncollectable’ category by BLOs have not been included in the draft list.

Such voters will now have to submit Form-6 to apply as new voters. After verification of required documents and eligibility, their names may be added to the final or supplementary voter list.

ALSO READ | 'No Regrets, I'll Kill Again': Kerala Double Murder Convict Tells Court; Death Penalty Sought

Number Of Polling Stations Increased

To make the voting process more convenient, the Election Department has increased the number of polling stations in the state.

The number of polling stations has been increased from 11,733 to 12,543, reducing the distance many voters may have to travel to reach polling centres.

Election Department Appeals For Vigilance Among Voters

The Election Department has stated that the purpose of SIR is not to remove the names of eligible voters but to make the electoral roll completely accurate and updated.

The draft list has already been released, while the process of resolving claims, objections and notices will continue until September 11. The final voter list will be published on September 15.

The department has urged voters whose names are missing from the list or who receive notices to contact the BLO or election office on time and submit the required documents to safeguard their voting rights.