‘She Will Have To Go To Jail’: Bangladesh Warns Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Over Return From India

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bangladesh warned ex-PM Hasina faces arrest upon return.

She vows to return despite facing in-absentia death sentence.

Convicted for ordering deadly crackdown on student protesters.

Dhaka formally requested India to extradite Hasina, residing there.

Bangladesh has warned former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that she will be arrested and sent to jail if she returns to the country, escalating tensions over the future of the ousted Awami League leader. The warning comes after Hasina, who has been living in India since her removal from power in August 2024, declared that she intends to return to Bangladesh before the end of the year despite facing a death sentence in absentia.

The latest remarks from Dhaka underscore the deep political divisions that continue to shape Bangladesh's post-election landscape, with the government maintaining that legal proceedings against the former Prime Minister will continue irrespective of where she surrenders.

Bangladesh Says Hasina Will Be Jailed Upon Return

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said the government would proceed strictly in accordance with the law if Sheikh Hasina returned to Bangladesh.

Obaed Islam said, as per reports, “if she surrenders, steps will be taken in accordance with the existing law. She will have to go to jail. The law will take its own course.”

Obaed added that the same legal process would apply regardless of where Hasina chose to surrender, whether in India or Bangladesh. He also dismissed her recent statements, saying the government had nothing to consider regarding the remarks of a convicted individual.

The comments came shortly after Hasina reiterated her intention to return to Bangladesh despite the legal action against her.

ALSO READ: 12 Children Die Amid Viral Outbreak In Gujarat; Three Deaths Confirmed Due To Chandipura Virus

Hasina Vows To Return Despite Death Sentence

Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following massive student-led protests that led to her ouster in August 2024, was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal in November 2024.

The tribunal found her guilty on three counts, including ordering a deadly crackdown on student protesters. Hasina has consistently denied the allegations, describing the case as politically motivated.

In an interview with Reuters, the former Prime Minister said, “They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me. Still, I have to go.”

She also called on leaders and workers of the Awami League living abroad to return together and face the legal process.

ALSO READ: 'No Regrets, I'll Kill Again': Kerala Double Murder Convict Tells Court; Death Penalty Sought

Extradition Request Puts Spotlight On India

Bangladesh has formally requested India to extradite Hasina, who has remained in the country since leaving office.

In April, New Delhi confirmed that it was examining Dhaka's request while stating that it intended to continue engaging constructively with Bangladesh's new government and strengthen bilateral ties.

Bangladesh is currently led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, whose government assumed office in February 2025 following elections held after a prolonged period of political unrest.

The Awami League has since been banned, and government leaders have described Hasina's statements about returning as an attempt to rally party leaders and supporters who remain outside the country.