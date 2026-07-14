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English NewsNewsWorld‘She Will Have To Go To Jail’: Bangladesh Warns Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Over Return From India

‘She Will Have To Go To Jail’: Bangladesh Warns Ex-PM Sheikh Hasina Over Return From India

Bangladesh warned former PM Sheikh Hasina she will be jailed if she returns, as the ousted leader vows to come back before year-end.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 02:05 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bangladesh warned ex-PM Hasina faces arrest upon return.
  • She vows to return despite facing in-absentia death sentence.
  • Convicted for ordering deadly crackdown on student protesters.
  • Dhaka formally requested India to extradite Hasina, residing there.

Bangladesh has warned former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina that she will be arrested and sent to jail if she returns to the country, escalating tensions over the future of the ousted Awami League leader. The warning comes after Hasina, who has been living in India since her removal from power in August 2024, declared that she intends to return to Bangladesh before the end of the year despite facing a death sentence in absentia.

The latest remarks from Dhaka underscore the deep political divisions that continue to shape Bangladesh's post-election landscape, with the government maintaining that legal proceedings against the former Prime Minister will continue irrespective of where she surrenders.

Bangladesh Says Hasina Will Be Jailed Upon Return

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam said the government would proceed strictly in accordance with the law if Sheikh Hasina returned to Bangladesh.

Obaed Islam said, as per reports, “if she surrenders, steps will be taken in accordance with the existing law. She will have to go to jail. The law will take its own course.”

Obaed added that the same legal process would apply regardless of where Hasina chose to surrender, whether in India or Bangladesh. He also dismissed her recent statements, saying the government had nothing to consider regarding the remarks of a convicted individual.

The comments came shortly after Hasina reiterated her intention to return to Bangladesh despite the legal action against her.

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Hasina Vows To Return Despite Death Sentence

Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India following massive student-led protests that led to her ouster in August 2024, was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal in November 2024.

The tribunal found her guilty on three counts, including ordering a deadly crackdown on student protesters. Hasina has consistently denied the allegations, describing the case as politically motivated.

In an interview with Reuters, the former Prime Minister said, “They may arrest me on my return, they may even kill me. Still, I have to go.”

She also called on leaders and workers of the Awami League living abroad to return together and face the legal process.

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Extradition Request Puts Spotlight On India

Bangladesh has formally requested India to extradite Hasina, who has remained in the country since leaving office.

In April, New Delhi confirmed that it was examining Dhaka's request while stating that it intended to continue engaging constructively with Bangladesh's new government and strengthen bilateral ties.

Bangladesh is currently led by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, whose government assumed office in February 2025 following elections held after a prolonged period of political unrest.

The Awami League has since been banned, and government leaders have described Hasina's statements about returning as an attempt to rally party leaders and supporters who remain outside the country.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What will happen if Sheikh Hasina returns to Bangladesh?

The Bangladesh government has stated that Sheikh Hasina will be arrested and sent to jail upon her return. Legal proceedings will continue, and the law will take its course regardless of where she surrenders.

Why was Sheikh Hasina sentenced to death?

She was sentenced to death in absentia by Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal in November 2024. The tribunal found her guilty of ordering a deadly crackdown on student protesters.

Has Sheikh Hasina indicated whether she will return to Bangladesh?

Yes, she has reiterated her intention to return to Bangladesh before the end of the year. She acknowledges the risk of arrest or even death upon her return.

Where has Sheikh Hasina been living since her removal from power?

Sheikh Hasina has been living in India since her removal from power in August 2024. Bangladesh has formally requested India to extradite her.

How does the current Bangladesh government view Sheikh Hasina's statements about returning?

The current government dismisses her statements, considering them remarks from a convicted individual. They maintain that legal proceedings will proceed strictly according to the law if she returns.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh Politics Sheikh Hasina Return
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