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English NewsNewsIndia'No Regrets, I'll Kill Again': Kerala Double Murder Convict Tells Court; Death Penalty Sought

'No Regrets, I'll Kill Again': Kerala Double Murder Convict Tells Court; Death Penalty Sought

A Kerala court convicted Chenthamara in a double murder case after he said, "I will do it (kill) again if anyone comes in my way."

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 14 Jul 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Kerala court convicted Chenthamara for his neighbour's double murder.
  • Accused stated
  • Sentencing on July 15; prosecution seeks maximum capital punishment.
  • Chenthamara previously murdered victim's wife, received life imprisonment.

A Kerala court on Monday convicted 58-year-old Chenthamara in the 2025 double murder of his neighbour Sudhakaran and Sudhakaran's mother Lakshmi, after the accused made a chilling statement in court, saying he had "no regrets" and would "do it (kill) again if anyone came in his way." The verdict was delivered by the Palakkad district additional sessions court, with sentencing scheduled for July 15. The prosecution has informed the court that it will seek the death penalty, citing the gravity of the crime and the convict's lack of remorse.

Convict Tells Court He Has 'No Regrets'

The shocking remark came during court proceedings after the judge reportedly observed that the accused displayed no moral guilt and continued to pose a threat to society.

According to Public Prosecutor M.J. Vijayakumar, Chenthamara responded, as per reports: "Yes, I have no regrets. I am not a Gandhian. I will do it (kill) again if anyone comes in my way."

The court found him guilty under Sections 101 (murder) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Vijayakumar credited the investigation team for building a strong case through scientific evidence, saying forensic findings, witness testimonies and circumstantial evidence played a key role in securing the conviction.

ALSO READ: Man, Woman Found Dead In Faridabad Canal With Hands Tied, Faces Injured

Conviction Comes After Earlier Murder Sentence

The latest conviction comes years after Chenthamara was sentenced in 2019 for the murder of Sudhakaran's wife, Sajitha, in Pothundy. In that case, he was awarded double life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh.

The prosecution has argued that the repeated killings demonstrate a pattern of violent behaviour, strengthening its demand for capital punishment when the court hears arguments on sentencing on July 15.

Victims' Family Seeks Maximum Punishment

Sudhakaran's daughters, Akhila and Athulya, appealed for the harshest punishment, saying they fear for their lives if the convict is ever released.

Their concerns stem from the fact that they have lost both parents in separate murder cases in which Chenthamara has now been convicted.

Saritha, sister of the deceased Sajitha, also urged the Kerala government to provide protection and employment support to the two daughters.

ALSO READ: 12 Children Die Amid Viral Outbreak In Gujarat; Three Deaths Confirmed Due To Chandipura Virus

Defence To Challenge Conviction

Defence counsel Advocate Jacob Mathew criticised the verdict, describing it as "an unexpected lottery" for the prosecution.

He argued that the evidence had not been examined thoroughly and alleged that media coverage had influenced the trial. Mathew said the conviction would be challenged before a higher court.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Protests Against Pakistan Government Continue in PoK for 35th Day

Frequently Asked Questions

What was Chenthamara convicted for?

Chenthamara was convicted for the double murder of his neighbor Sudhakaran and Sudhakaran's mother Lakshmi. The verdict was delivered by a Kerala court.

What was the convict's shocking statement in court?

Chenthamara stated he had

When is Chenthamara's sentencing scheduled?

Chenthamara's sentencing is scheduled for July 15. The prosecution has informed the court that it will seek the death penalty.

Has Chenthamara been convicted of other crimes?

Yes, Chenthamara was previously sentenced in 2019 for the murder of Sudhakaran's wife, Sajitha. In that case, he received double life imprisonment.

How did the victims' family react to the verdict?

Sudhakaran's daughters sought the harshest punishment, fearing for their lives. Sajitha's sister also requested government protection and support for the daughters.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 14 Jul 2026 09:41 AM (IST)
Tags :
Palakkad Murder Kerala CRime News Chenthamara
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