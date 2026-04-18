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HomeCitiesWorkers Get Relief As UP Revises Wages After Protests In Noida, Greater Noida: Check New Rates

Workers Get Relief As UP Revises Wages After Protests In Noida, Greater Noida: Check New Rates

Uttar Pradesh government revises minimum wages after worker unrest in Noida and Greater Noida, introducing a three-tier structure to ease tensions, bridge wage gaps.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Revised wages aim to ensure industrial peace and production.

Following recent unrest in Noida and Greater Noida, the Uttar Pradesh government has intervened by revising minimum wage rates. Officials said that the new rates have been approved by the Governor and officially notified, making them legally effective.

The move comes after violent protests by workers in the two regions over wage hikes, prompting the state to form a high-level committee to resolve the deadlock between labourers and employers and restore order.

Three-Tier Wage Structure Introduced

The committee recommended dividing the state into three categories for wage determination. The government accepted these recommendations as interim relief and implemented them.

According to the official statement, “The state has been divided into three categories. The first category includes Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, where the cost of living is relatively high. Here, the monthly minimum wage has been fixed at Rs 13,690 for unskilled workers, Rs 15,059 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs16,868 for skilled workers.”

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It further stated, “The second category includes other districts with municipal corporations. In these areas, the minimum wage has been set at Rs 13,006 for unskilled workers, Rs 14,306 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 16,025 for skilled workers.”

“For the third category, which includes the remaining districts, the monthly minimum wage has been fixed at Rs 12,356 for unskilled workers, Rs13,590 for semi-skilled workers, and Rs 15,224 for skilled workers.” The statement clarified that these wages include both basic pay and Variable Dearness Allowance (VDA).

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Delayed Revisions Finally Implemented

The revision comes after proposed wage updates in 2019 and 2024 could not be implemented, leading to a widening wage gap. The government said that this step considers pending revisions based on the Consumer Price Index and aims to provide relief to workers while maintaining industrial peace and ensuring smooth production cycles.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Why were the wage revisions delayed?

Previous proposed wage updates in 2019 and 2024 could not be implemented, leading to a widening wage gap and delayed revisions.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 11:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP Government NOIDA Minimum Wage Wage Hike UTTAR PRADESH Labour Protest
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