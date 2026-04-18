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HomeNewsIndia‘Delhi’s Arrogance Scorched’: Opposition Claims Victory On Delimitation Bill Defeat, BJP ‘Discomfort’ Exposed

‘Delhi’s Arrogance Scorched’: Opposition Claims Victory On Delimitation Bill Defeat, BJP ‘Discomfort’ Exposed

Opposition celebrates defeat of delimitation bill in Lok Sabha, calls it BJP setback, while leaders clash over women’s quota and regional justice.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 18 Apr 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Constitution Amendment Bill for women's reservation failed.
  • Bill sought 33% reservation from 2029 onward.
  • Opposition parties celebrated the bill's defeat.
  • Differing views emerged on representation and reform.

The rejection of the Constitution Amendment Bill on delimitation and women’s reservation in the Lok Sabha has triggered sharp political reactions, with Opposition parties hailing it as a significant blow to the ruling establishment. The proposed legislation, which aimed to introduce 33 per cent reservation for women in legislatures from 2029 and increase Lok Sabha seats substantially, failed to secure the required two-thirds majority. Of the 528 members who voted, 298 supported the bill while 230 opposed it—falling short of the 352 votes needed for passage.

Opposition Leaders Celebrate Outcome

Reacting to the result, TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee said the outcome had exposed the BJP’s “discomfort” in full public view and called on the government to implement women’s reservation without delay.

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin framed the defeat as a political and symbolic victory, linking it to his party’s opposition to delimitation. He claimed the agitation had “scorched Delhi’s arrogance” and delivered a “severe blow” to the BJP and Narendra Modi. “Our struggle against delimitation has succeeded. The black shirt force has defeated the saffron brigade,” Stalin said.

In Odisha, the Biju Janata Dal welcomed the development, stating that “truth has prevailed.”

Diverging Views On Women’s Representation

Not all reactions aligned with the celebratory tone. YSCRP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy criticised the outcome, arguing that it failed to deliver justice to both southern states and women.

“Opposing parties should seriously question themselves; justice is rendered neither to the south nor the women,” he posted on X.

Numbers Fall Short Despite Majority Support

The bill sought to expand the current strength of the Lok Sabha from 543 to as many as 850 seats following a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census. The move was intended to pave the way for implementing women’s reservation ahead of the 2029 general elections.

However, despite a simple majority backing the proposal, the constitutional requirement of a two-thirds majority proved decisive in halting its progress in the Lower House.

Related Video

Political Row: Perception Battle Begins After Women’s Bill Setback

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the Constitution Amendment Bill regarding delimitation and women's reservation?

The bill aimed to introduce 33% reservation for women in legislatures starting from 2029 and significantly increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha.

Why did the Constitution Amendment Bill fail to pass?

The bill did not secure the required two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. Although it had a simple majority, 230 members opposed it, falling short of the constitutional threshold.

How would the Lok Sabha strength have changed if the bill passed?

The Lok Sabha's strength was proposed to increase from 543 to 850 seats. This expansion was planned to occur after a delimitation exercise based on the 2011 Census.

What were some of the reactions from Opposition parties to the bill's rejection?

Several Opposition leaders hailed the rejection as a victory, exposing the ruling party's 'discomfort' and calling for immediate implementation of women's reservation. Some celebrated it as a blow to the BJP.

Were all reactions to the bill's failure celebratory?

No, some leaders criticized the outcome, arguing it failed to deliver justice to southern states and women. This highlights differing views on representation and reform pace.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 Apr 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Lok Sabha NDA NDA गठबंधन Women Reservation Bill Delimitation Bill
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