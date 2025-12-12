Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeCitiesUP Police Intensifies ‘Operation Torch’ In Varanasi, Madhopur Residents Urge Authorities Not To Label Them Rohingya

UP Police Intensifies ‘Operation Torch’ In Varanasi, Madhopur Residents Urge Authorities Not To Label Them Rohingya

UP Police continues Operation Torch in Varanasi’s Madhopur area, verifying documents of residents. Many claim they have lived there for 20 years and are being repeatedly asked for proof.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 12 Dec 2025 09:51 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

UP Police has intensified its crackdown on suspected illegal infiltration under Operation Torch, with teams conducting verification drives across Varanasi. In the Madhopur region, officers recently asked residents living in makeshift camps to present their identity documents. According to the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, more than 500 individuals across the district were identified as suspicious during the drives. Officials stated that those unable to prove their identity may be sent to a detention centre after one week.

Following these checks, ABP News conducted a ground report to understand the concerns and claims of people living in the affected areas.

ALSO READ: 9 Killed, 22 Injured As Bus Overturns In Andhra's Alluri Sitarama Raju District

Residents Claim They Have Lived In Madhopur For 20 Years

Many residents in Madhopur who spoke to ABP Live asserted that they have been living in the area for nearly two decades. They said they migrated from West Bengal to Varanasi for small jobs, including rickshaw pulling, and have submitted their identity documents several times over the years.

They further stated that they do not vote in Varanasi and continue to cast their votes in West Bengal. Despite repeated verification, residents claim they are continually asked to provide proof of identity.

Police In UP And West Bengal Have Checked Papers, Say Residents

Several residents said that both the local police and officials from West Bengal have verified their documents in the past. One resident, Zahid Sheikh, even displayed his certificates and other documents on camera, saying he had submitted them to the nearest police station as well as authorities in West Bengal. He added that property-related and other personal documents were also available with him.

“Check Everyone, But Don’t Call Us Rohingya,” Say Camp Residents

People living in the Madhopur camp appreciated the government’s efforts to identify illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants but insisted that they should not be categorised wrongly. They stressed that they are citizens of the country and had come to Varanasi solely for work.

Residents urged that while checks should continue, they should not be labelled as illegal migrants when their documents are already in order.

Published at : 12 Dec 2025 09:47 AM (IST)
Tags :
UP News Varanasi News Operation Torch UP Police Action
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
Indian Artefacts Among 600 British Empire Items Stolen In UK Museum Heist; CCTV Image Surfaces
India
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91
Former Union Home Minister Shivraj Patil Passes Away At 91
World
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
Trade, Energy, Defence: What PM Modi-Trump Discussed In 'Warm Conversation' Amid Tariff Tensions
World
Trump 'Extremely Frustrated' With Russia, Ukraine Over Delays In Peace Deal, Says White House
Trump 'Extremely Frustrated' With Russia, Ukraine Over Delays In Peace Deal, Says White House
Advertisement

Videos

Luthra Brothers Detained at Phuket’s Indigo Hotel; India Begins Extradition Process
Goa Club Fire: Luthra Brothers Detained in Thailand, Extradition to India Underway
Goa Nightclub Fire: After 25 Deaths in Goa Fire, Club Owners Caught Hiding in Thailand
Breaking: Farmers Clash With Police in Hanumangarh, Vehicles Torched in Protest
Rajasthan Protest Update: Farmers Stick to Demands as Tibbi Tension Remains High After Violent Ethanol Plant Clash
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Putin's Visit To India Was Crisis Management
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget