UP Police has intensified its crackdown on suspected illegal infiltration under Operation Torch, with teams conducting verification drives across Varanasi. In the Madhopur region, officers recently asked residents living in makeshift camps to present their identity documents. According to the Varanasi Police Commissionerate, more than 500 individuals across the district were identified as suspicious during the drives. Officials stated that those unable to prove their identity may be sent to a detention centre after one week.

Following these checks, ABP News conducted a ground report to understand the concerns and claims of people living in the affected areas.

Residents Claim They Have Lived In Madhopur For 20 Years

Many residents in Madhopur who spoke to ABP Live asserted that they have been living in the area for nearly two decades. They said they migrated from West Bengal to Varanasi for small jobs, including rickshaw pulling, and have submitted their identity documents several times over the years.

They further stated that they do not vote in Varanasi and continue to cast their votes in West Bengal. Despite repeated verification, residents claim they are continually asked to provide proof of identity.

Police In UP And West Bengal Have Checked Papers, Say Residents

Several residents said that both the local police and officials from West Bengal have verified their documents in the past. One resident, Zahid Sheikh, even displayed his certificates and other documents on camera, saying he had submitted them to the nearest police station as well as authorities in West Bengal. He added that property-related and other personal documents were also available with him.

“Check Everyone, But Don’t Call Us Rohingya,” Say Camp Residents

People living in the Madhopur camp appreciated the government’s efforts to identify illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi immigrants but insisted that they should not be categorised wrongly. They stressed that they are citizens of the country and had come to Varanasi solely for work.

Residents urged that while checks should continue, they should not be labelled as illegal migrants when their documents are already in order.